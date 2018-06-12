Khloe Kardashian Shares New Pic Of Baby True During Tubby Time

Wide-eyed and determined, True takes bath time seriously.

Khloe Kardashian shared the cutest new picture of her baby daughter, True Thompson, during bath time recently. Today marks the sweet girl’s 2-month-old birthday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted an adorable shot on her Instagram story for fans to enjoy. In the image, a wet True lays on her stomach clutching the edges of something that looks a lot like a pink blooming baby bath cushion, which is often used for bathing newborns and infants in the sink. Wide-eyed and determined, it seems like True already takes bath time seriously.

The little girl looks a lot like her dad, Tristan Thompson, in the sweet Instagram story, which had adorable hearts drawn on it.

Just yesterday, Inquisitr reported that Khloe took to Twitter to discuss how quickly time flies with her followers.

She tweeted, “I cannot believe my girl is going to be two months old tomorrow. Where is the time going? But at the same time, every milestone I look forward to! I’m on alert every day to hear her first giggle. I can’t wait for the giggles.”

No doubt that giggle will come soon because babies typically start to giggle as they approach three or four months old, and True is well on her way. Other fun milestones she’ll very likely reach in the coming weeks include rolling over both ways, teething, sitting up, and maybe even crawling. Babies develop quickly in the first several months of their lives, and they learn a lot. Khloe is right there to enjoy every moment of her daughter’s firsts.

According to a People report, Khloe and Tristan stepped out for date night on Saturday night to celebrate a friend’s birthday. They had a grown-up evening out in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Marble Room Steaks and Raw Bar. Last week Tristan and the Cleveland Cavaliers lost the NBA championship in a four-game sweep to the Golden State Warriors, but that did not stop them from moving on and having a good time.

Despite the fact that just over two months ago news of Thompson’s cheating made headlines complete with pictures to “prove” the allegations, Khloe and True stayed in Cleveland to live together as a family with the basketball player. It looks like, for now, Khloe is trying to make things work with her daughter’s dad, and she appears to have the support of her family.

