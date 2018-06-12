Olympic Skier Bode Miller’s 19-Month-Old Daughter Dead After Pool Accident

Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, died after a pool accident.

Bode Miller is best-known for his days at the top of the United States Olympic ski team. He is a six-time medalist and has won a gold medal in four different World Championship competitions. Unfortunately, his name has come back to light due to a tragic accident involving his 19-month-old daughter, Emmy.

According to a report shared by Bleacher Report, Miller’s daughter died on Sunday after drowning in a pool in California. Miller spoke out about the tragic accident in a statement on his Instagram account.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

A report from CNN gave more details about the situation and mentioned that there is still an investigation into the matter ongoing.

“Orange County firefighters were dispatched to a drowning in Coto de Caza, CA on Saturday evening, where they initiated advanced life support measures on the 19-month old girl. OC Sheriff PIO Carrie Braun tells CNN her official cause and manner of death are not being released at this time as the death investigation is still ongoing.”

At this point in time, there have been no reports about the details of the situation. How long the girl was in the pool has not been released, although there have been reports that paramedics tried to resuscitate her before taking her to the hospital.

Miller has four children, two with his current wife Morgan Beck Miller. Miller is a beach volleyball player and also is the mother to Miller’s son, Nash Skan. The couple was married back in 2012.

The couple is also expecting a child in October.

In a recent Instagram post, Morgan posted a picture of her and Emmy in the hospital during a checkup on the unborn child. It was a touching memory and a beautiful moment between mother and daughter.

Miller also has a son and a daughter from a previous relationship. He has a son, five-year-old Samuel, and a daughter, 10-year-old Neesyn.

As for those wondering about his professional career as a skier, Miller has not competed in the Olympics since the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bode and Morgan during this difficult time.