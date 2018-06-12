‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Are Feeling The Love After Getting Engaged

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are being flooded with gifts.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have received tons of gifts since announcing their engagement last Thursday.

Just under a week after the longtime Vanderpump Rules couple confirmed they had gotten engaged during a dinner date at Malibu’s Neptune’s Net restaurant, Taylor and Cartwright have started sharing glimpses inside their West Hollywood, California apartment, which is currently filled with numerous floral arrangements and other gifts.

“I’m feeling the love,” Cartwright wrote in the caption of an Instagram story on June 11.

In one of her latest images of her gifts, a box filled with cupcakes from Sprinkles were seen, as was a box filled with white flowers.

“And the flowers keep rolling in… Great way to start Monday!” Taylor wrote in the caption of his own Instagram story.

In addition to the many gifts the couple has been receiving in the days since their exciting news was shared, Taylor and Cartwright also received a surprise party from their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, who were waiting to surprise the couple when they returned home from Malibu last Thursday night.

On Instagram, a number of members of the Vanderpump Rules cast chronicled the engagement party on their Instagram account and sent congratulatory messages to Taylor and Cartwright.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating during the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules after meeting one another in Las Vegas. Shortly thereafter, Cartwright traveled home to Kentucky, packed up her belongings and drove from her home to the home of Taylor, where she began living in summer 2015.

Although Taylor and Cartwright had their moments of bliss, their relationship came to a temporary end in 2017 after Taylor admitted to cheating on his girlfriend after two years of dating and proceeded to dump her weeks later.

Following their split, Cartwright appeared to be on the verge of a romance with her fellow SUR Restaurant employee, Adam Spott, but by the end of the year, she and Taylor were back together and visiting wedding venues near where she grew up.

Taylor and Cartwright haven’t yet confirmed any specific plans for their upcoming big day but throughout the past few months, they’ve visited a castle in Kentucky where Cartwright hopes to wed numerous times.

In November of last year, Cartwright revealed to Life & Style magazine she would like to get married at the castle and said she would prefer to have a winter wedding.

“I want a winter wedding,” she sad, “with snow on the ground and red roses everywhere.”