Bella Thorne Rocks Bikinis In Hawaii, Falls In Love With Kaanapali

Can you really blame Bella Thorne for always boppin’ around in a bikini?

The actress is in Hawaii, vacationing with her boyfriend, Mod Sun, and her sister, Dani Thorne. As the Inquisitr reported a few days ago, the 20-year-old was photographed splashing around on the beach wearing a wide array of chunky jewelry while also donning a see-through black thong bikini that showed off her enviable assets. She also sent fans into a frenzy by flaunting her ample armpit hair, which has somewhat become a trend among a few celebrity women.

And yesterday, the former Disney actress showed off her washboard abs in a photo posted to her Instagram account. In the snapshot, Thorne poses with the ocean and palm trees visible in the background. The actress wears her semi-wet hair down while sporting a pair of earrings, her signature nose ring, as well as a few necklaces.

Thorne rocks a bright yellow bikini top, paired with a pair of linen beach pants and a matching cover-up. Since the image was posted 16 hours ago, it has already gained a ton of attention with over 605,000 likes as well as 2,900 comments. Many fans gushed over how beautiful Bella looks while countless other fans chimed in to comment on her amazing body.

A few other fans commented on the caption of the photo, in which Bella confesses that she has fallen in love with Kaanapali, Hawaii, so much that she is actually considering buying a house there.

Over the past few days, Bella has been photographed swimming and just having a great time on her trip to Kaanapali. So it comes as no shock that she’s thinking about buying a home there to get away from the busy Hollywood lifestyle and relax.

According to the Go Hawaii website, Kaanapali Beach is West Maui’s signature beach. It was once named the best beach in America and is home to three miles of white sand and crystal clear water. The beach was formerly a spot of Maui’s royalty to vacation, but now it’s a popular tourist destination, lined with hotels, restaurants and resorts.

Sounds like an amazing place!