Kelly Clarkson Shares Adorable New Photos Of Her Kids

Kelly Clarkson and her family had some fun in the sun recently.

Kelly Clarkson loves to have fun, especially with her four kids. She has two stepchildren, Savannah and Seth, and two children together with husband Brandon Blackstock, River and Remy. If you follow her on social media, you know how funny and real she can be when talking about her two younger ones. The American Idol champ took to her Instagram account just recently to post a few snapshots of them, and they are adorable.

The Blackstock family had some fun in the sun boating around a lake and Clarkson shared a couple photos with fans as they were on the water. One of them was that of daughter River Rose posing for a picture with her daddy. She looks happy to have her photo taken. The little girl is displaying her life jacket proudly with a cute giraffe on the front. There was a bit of controversy in the comment section on whether the kids’ life jackets were coast guard approved, but the majority believed that Clarkson would take safety measures to make sure her children were prepared to go on the boat.

The other lake photo shows both River and Remy sitting on the boat with mom, Kelly Clarkson, as they are zooming around the lake. They all three have baseball caps on their heads to protect them from getting sunburned. It looks like River may have shared her giraffe life jacket with her little brother as she has a different one on in this snap. The “Piece By Piece” singer looked relaxed and just enjoying the time with her family.

It looks like the family day on the lake ended with a movie and book reading later that night. Kelly sent out a couple more photos of her two youngest as they were winding down from their big day. River and Remy were snuggled in their pajamas during movie night. Apparently, “The Little Mermaid” is a favorite in the Blackstock household and River Rose has a favorite character. Her mama said that she love Ursula.

“Movie night with the kiddos. My daughter loves Ursula. Go figure.”

Disney princesses must be her thing as River had them all over her pajamas. Another photo was her reading a book right before going to sleep. Clarkson revealed that this was her favorite part of the day.

The 36-year-old singer had just recently lost a bunch of weight. As reported by The Inquisitr, she credits her weight loss to following a book on thyroid issues. She has shed some pounds off and is looking and feeling healthy.