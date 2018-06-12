‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Wanted To Welcome Her Fourth Child With Girlfriend Dominique Potter, But How?

Kailyn Lowry wanted to start a family with Dominique Potter -- but with the sperm of an ex!

Kailyn Lowry and Dominique Potter were discussing their future together before splitting last month amid allegations of cheating.

According to Potter, who spoke to Radar Online during an interview on June 12, she was considering moving from New Jersey to Delaware to be closer to the Teen Mom 2 star and hoped to feel like a family with her and her three kids, including 8-year-old Isaac, 4-year-old Lincoln, and 1-year-old Lux Russell.

“I felt like I had that same responsibility to take care of them,” she said.

Potter explained that because she began dating Lowry when her youngest son was just 2-months-old, she feels extremely connected to the child and misses the bond they once had.

Potter also said that as she and Lowry were preparing to take on a family vibe; they discussed the possibility of welcoming a child together. As for how the two women were planning to do so, Potter said Lowry actually suggested that they use the sperm of her youngest child’s father, Chris Lopez. However, when she asked Potter if she would be okay with Lopez fathering their potential child, Potter made it clear that she would not have been okay with the idea.

Moment I stop havin fun wit it I’ll be done wit it. No explanations. pic.twitter.com/XK53ySs0YQ — DP (@dp_one_four) April 4, 2018

Although Kailyn Lowry and Dominique Potter had big plans for their future, the couple ultimately called it quits at the end of last month after Lowry admitted to attempting to reconcile with Javi Marroquin, her ex-husband and father of her son Lincoln, earlier this year. As Potter explained, Lowry cheated on her with Marroquin and admitted to hooking up with him while they were dating.

“She said, ‘I messed up, I f**ked up.’ She hasn’t tried to apologize,” Potter revealed.

During a recent episode of Coffee Convos, Lowry opened up about her future family and told co-host Lindsie Chrisley that she would love to welcome a fourth child without a fourth baby daddy. She then said that in addition to potentially requesting sperm from Chris Lopez, she’s also considering a sperm bank.

Lowry shares 8-year-old son Isaac with former boyfriend Jo Rivera, 4-year-old Lincoln with ex-husband Marroquin and 1-year-old Lux Russell with Lopez. So, it is quite understandable that she would not want to add a fourth baby daddy to her family.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, including her three sons, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.