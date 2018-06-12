Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber Dating Rumors Heat Up Following Miami Movie Date, Reports ‘Daily Mail’

Like the Miami sun, things continue to heat up for Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber during their romantic getaway.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the pair has been spotted together multiple times during their Miami vacation. On Sunday night, the pair were photographed hanging out together at Miami’s famous nightclub, LIV at Fontainebleau. Bieber and Baldwin could be seen snuggling and dancing on a VIP balcony at the nightclub and were definitely not trying to hide their PDA. Prior to that, the pair enjoyed a church service and dinner together.

Then yesterday, the pair were photographed on the balcony of a rented Miami mansion, and they certainly appeared to be comfortable with each other as the 21-year-old model massaged a shirtless Bieber. Following the poolside PDA, the Daily Mail reports that the pair continued to enjoy each other’s company all day long yesterday.

The outlet dishes that the reported couple enjoyed a movie together and could also be seen walking around in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood with one another. The pair were both comfy and casual with Baldwin in baggy black sweatpants, sneakers, a white crop top, and jean jacket. The model wore minimal makeup and had her hair slicked back in a ponytail. To dress it up a little, the model rocked a pair of hoop earrings and a necklace.

Bieber followed Hailey’s lead, dressing down for the occasion in black sweats, a blue graphic t-shirt, red sneakers, and a white hat. His long blonde locks could be seen cascading out of the hat. From the photographs, it also appears that Bieber also took time to stop and chat with a fan, who handed him two books.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were in Miami together and who knows what's happening anymore: https://t.co/TYBbtZou7O — E! News (@enews) June 12, 2018

Bieber was last linked to his on-again, off-again flame Selena Gomez but the pair broke it off recently. As Elle reported, Gomez is completely over Bieber and isn’t interested in getting back together with him at any time in the near future. It is also reported that the former couple isn’t even on speaking terms at the moment.

“She respects him as a person but has decided she is much happier doing her own thing. Selena rarely even talks about Justin anymore, and is fully open to dating.”

As many will recall, Baldwin and Shawn Mendes sparked dating rumors after attending the Met Gala together earlier in May. However, Baldwin shot down dating rumors, telling E! Online that she is definitely single as recently as May 28.

“We hang out and he’s super-lovely and a very, very nice young gentleman. But I am single.”

Neither Justin nor Hailey has spoken out about their relationship but it’s clear to see that something is going on between the two.