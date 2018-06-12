Ariana Grande’s Engagement Ring Might Have Made Its Debut On Instagram, Reports ‘People’

The pop superstar has been flaunting a huge diamond sparkler for nearly a week.

Ariana Grande’s engagement to Pete Davidson came as a shock to her fans, but the pop superstar’s diamond sparker may have been right under followers’ noses. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Grande, 24, and her short time Saturday Night Live boyfriend Pete Davidson, also 24, are engaged. The couple reportedly dropped the news to pals while at Twilight star Robert Pattinson’s birthday over the weekend. Grande and Davidson first went public as a couple on May 21.

But according to People, Ariana Grande may have dropped a hint about her engagement earlier in the weekend when she posted photos and videos on social media that showed her sporting a large rock on her finger. An insider told People that all that is known about the ring is ” that it’s big.”

In an especially revealing photo posted by Ariana’s brother, Frankie Grande, on the day her engagement news broke, the “Problem” singer’s ring finger can clearly be seen as the duo posed with their mother, Joan Grande, at her birthday dinner. In the snap, which you can see below, Ariana is beaming alongside the birthday girl and her Big Brother alum brother, and a huge diamond can be seen on her ring finger. Take a look at the telling pic below.

But Us Weekly reported that Arian Grande seemingly showed off her huge ring from new boyfriend Pete Davidson nearly one week before they dropped their engagement news. Us revealed that Ariana flaunted the sparkler at Wango Tango last week while posing for a photo with Super Bowl selfie star Ryan McKenna.

And a few days later, Ariana’s ring was shining again when she attended the listening party for Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts album in Santa Clarita, California. Grande’s ring was in full view when she stopped by for an impromptu interview with Real 92.3’s Big Boy, but she quickly covered the massive sparkler with her jacket. You can clearly see Grande’s diamond ring below.

Ariana Grande’s engagement is surprising for a couple of reasons. Not only has she been dating Pete Davidson for a couple of weeks, but she recently ended a two-year relationship with rapper Mac Miller. Davidson also recently ended a two-year relationship with his ex, Cazzie David.

While their engagement was quick, it sounds like the lovebirds won’t be rushing down the aisle any time soon. An insider told Us that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are “a perfect fit,” but “they are not rushing to get married.”