For Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle, Tuesday Is Date Night, Reports ‘New York Daily News’

The president's son is a frequent visitor to the glamorous TV star's Manhattan apartment, according to a New York tabloid.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle regularly spend quality time with each other on Tuesday evenings, a report in the New York Daily News claims.

In May, the Page Six gossip section of the New York Post alleged that U.S. President Donald Trump’s son and the Fox News Channel host had already been dating for several weeks. They were subsequently spotted at an upscale New York restaurant together, Page Six claimed.

Trump Jr. is in the process of divorcing his wife Vanessa after 12 years of marriage. Vanessa Trump, with whom he has five children, filed divorce paperwork in March in a Manhattan court, but the couple is still legally married.

Donald Trump Jr. has nearly 3 million followers on Twitter and was also a sought-after surrogate for the POTUS on the campaign trail.

A source told the Daily News that the Trump organization executive and former Apprentice franchise boardroom judge, and referred to as “KG” by her Fox News colleagues, are on a schedule.

“For the fourth straight Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. enjoyed a date night with Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to a source on the scene. The 40-year-old scion’s secret service detail dropped them both off outside the 49-year-old TV host’s Central Park West apartment for a nightcap. Passersby have noticed the black SUV’s with out of state plates parked near Guilfoyle’s building every Tuesday since early May… “‘The Secret Service got out, opened the back door, he came around, got out his bags, she got out of the truck, and they walked in the building together,’ according to an observer who claimed to have watched that same truck pass through Central Park before dropping off the pair. Three hours earlier, Guilfoyle’s son and nanny left in a cab so she and Trump Jr. could enjoy some grown-up time, according to our source.”

The popular and charismatic co-host of The Five, the political roundtable which airs live Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. Eastern time on Fox News, Kimberly Guilfoyle was reportedly under consideration for a job in the Trump White House, possibly as press secretary.

In late June 2017, however, she signed a long-term contract extension with the top-rated cable network.

Donald Trump Jr. enjoyed another date night with Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle https://t.co/vS4tg3FQ8v He is currently in the middle of divorcing his wife Vanessa. pic.twitter.com/pvj8Lr2QOe — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 6, 2018

The former high-profile California prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles and later first lady of San Francisco when she was married to then-mayor Gavin Newsom (a Democrat who is his state’s lieutenant governor and candidate for governor), Kimberly Guilfoyle worked for ABC News, Court TV, and CNN before joining the Fox News Channel in January 2006.

In addition to The Five, Guilfoyle regularly appears on other FNC shows as a legal and political analyst.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Kimberly Guilfoyle is the daughter of an Irish cop and a Puerto Rican school teacher and was born in San Francisco. She is a graduate of UC Davis and the University of San Francisco School of Law. Modeling for the Victoria’s Secret catalog is also part of her resume, according to Cosmopolitan. Guilfoyle is a strong supporter of President Trump’s agenda. The twice-divorced Guilfoyle is, as alluded to above, a single mother of one son.

Neither Donald Trump Jr. nor Kimberly Guilfoyle has officially confirmed that they are in a relationship.