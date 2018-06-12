Taylor Swift Wants To Find Selena Gomez A New Boyfriend After Justin Bieber Split, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Taylor Swift wants to help her longtime friend find love.

Taylor Swift is glad Selena Gomez’s 2017 reunion with Justin Bieber didn’t stick.

According to a report from Radar Online, Swift and Gomez weren’t too close during Gomez’s months-long reconciliation with her fellow singer but now that they have split once again, she and Swift are said to be “thick as thieves.”

“Taylor couldn’t stand him (and wouldn’t talk to Selena as long as she was with him),” an insider told the outlet on June 12.

Gomez and Bieber dated from 2010 to 2012 and have been on and off ever since. However, after Gomez began dating The Weeknd early last year, many believed the “Same Old Love” singer had finally put her on-again, off-again relationship with Bieber to rest. Then, in October of last year, shortly after it was reported that Gomez and The Weeknd had moved in together, she and Bieber turned up in Los Angeles.

Although Gomez and Bieber seemed to be as happy as ever after their reunion, their relationship didn’t last and earlier this year, they went their separate ways and haven’t been seen since.

While it is unclear why Gomez and Bieber split, her longtime friend Swift is ready to find Gomez someone new and hopes her potential future boyfriend will be completely different than Bieber. That way, the romance won’t get in the way of her friendship with Gomez.

“Taylor has several guys she thinks would be perfect for Selena – nice, stable guys with real jobs and who don’t have an entourage,” the source explained.

According to Radar Online, Selena Gomez is in great hands with Taylor Swift.

“Taylor’s good at giving advice and Selena is soaking it up. They’re hanging out a lot,” the insider added.

While there are still tons of “Jelena” supporters who are hoping to see Gomez and Bieber reconcile yet again, that doesn’t seem to be a possibility at the moment. After all, Bieber appears to have gotten back together with his former girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, who hit the red carpet with Shawn Mendes just one month ago.

As fans of the model may have seen, Baldwin attended the Met Gala with Mendes on her arm weeks ago before denying they were dating and reuniting with Bieber.

Since splitting from Bieber earlier this year, Gomez has been keeping an extremely low profile as she continues to focus on her new music. However, she did make a surprise appearance at one of Swift’s concerts weeks ago.