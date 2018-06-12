Mama June Desperate Over Weight Gain Struggle In Season 2 Of ‘From Not To Hot’

June Shannon is having a tough time maintaining her 300-pound weight loss.

June Shannon, star of WEtv’s From Not to Hot continues to struggle with weight gain almost one year after a chronicling dramatic weight loss journey where the reality star lost over 300 pounds via gastric bypass surgery, diet, and exercise, debuting her new and sexy shape at the conclusion of Season 1 of the TLC series.

The second season of Mama June: From Not to Hot will document Shannon and daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s attempt at their first mother-daughter pageant. Fans of the family recall their first journey into reality television fame was when Thompson was a child competitor in beauty pageants in the TLC hit, Toddlers and Tiaras.

“I’m gonna look smokin’ hot in my dress no matter what,” Shannon remarked in the newest trailer for Season 2 of the series as she struggled with getting her size 8 pageant gown to fit.

“What did they do to my dress? Did they take it in another inch or two? This is bulls***. The pageant is in a couple weeks, I don’t have time to buy another dress. Alterations take forever in a damn day,” she remarked. “I’m gonna need some Country Crock, some margarine, and a crane to fit my fat *** in this dress. I cannot let Alana down.”

A frustrated June can be seen asking her sister Doe Doe for assistance in getting the too-tight dress on. Doe Doe cut straight to the chase about the situation.

“You need like a 12! You were a 4!” she tells a disgruntled Mama June.

The latest season of the WEtv hit will also feature Shannon’s blossoming love life and her attempt to maintain a long-term relationship after the dissolution of her years-long union with Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. Shannon is so invested in her love affair with Geno Doak that she is looking to take the next step in their relationship.

“Geno can be the father-figure of Alana and Pumpkin,” Shannon says in the clip.

The fan-favorite reality star hints at the possibility of tying the knot sooner than later with her beau. During the wedding of her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon to Josh Efrid, the reality star tells Doak she would marry him at that very moment alongside her daughter.

“I want to marry you right here,” Shannon says to Doak as they readied for Pumpkin’s wedding.

Lauryn and Josh tied the knot in May of 2018 in Las Vegas. The couple is parents to one daughter, Ella Grace, born in December of 2017.

Mama June: From Not to Hot Season 2 premieres Friday, June 15 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.