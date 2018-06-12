Richard Marx Serenades Becca Kufrin And Her Date On ‘The Bachelorette’

The '80s singer was right there waiting for Becca and Chris.

It wouldn’t be The Bachelorette without an awkward concert for two! On Episode 3 of Becca Kufrin’s season of the ABC reality show, The Bachelorette star went on a romantic one-on-one date with her suitor, Chris. But another guy was on hand to make Becca swoon.

Becca and Chris, a 30-year-old sales trainer, went on a date to Capitol Records in Los Angeles, where Bachelorette producers arranged for a private meeting with musician Richard Marx. The 54-year-old singer-songwriter is best known for his 1989 hit “Right Here Waiting,” and he was waiting for Chris and Becca to arrive so he could perform an acoustic version of the song for them. Kufrin and her suitor also sang along, although Becca wasn’t even born when the song was released and Chris was still in diapers.

Of course, Richard Marx didn’t just sing on The Bachelorette. The Grammy winner later instructed Becca Kufrin and her suitor to pen their own love song lyrics. This exercise helped Chris open up to The Bachelorette, so the date ended up being a winner.

Richard Marx later posted to Twitter to comment on his Bachelorette date night—and plug his latest single.

“Thanks for having me @BacheloretteABC! Don’t forget to listen to my new song “Dance With My Father” out now,” Marx tweeted.

Of course, Richard Marx isn’t the first singer to make a cameo on The Bachelorette, although he may be one of the more famous ones.

The Ringer posted a roundup of some of the past musical acts to do time on The Bachelorette—everyone from Robin Thicke to Train. Even ’70s soft rock band Chicago performed on the ABC dating show. Some of the more awkward private concerts came when it was clear the contestants didn’t know who the singer or band was. A ton of lesser known country acts, including Clay Walker, The Eli Young Band, and Lucy Angel, have played private concerts for Bachelor and Bachelorette couples.

Of course, one of the most memorable musical moments from The Bachelor franchise came during Sean Lowe’s season when he sent home his date, Leslie, before they even finished their dinner. Since the after-dinner portion of the date was already set up to include a private performance by singer Ben Taylor, Sean was forced to sit and watch the gig by himself. That turned out to be even more awkward than a Josh Krajcik concert for two.

Take a look at the video below to see Richard Marx performing “Right Here Waiting For You” for Becca and Chris on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.