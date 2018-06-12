NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Doesn’t Think LeBron James Will Sign With Warriors

Kevin Durant doesn't see LeBron James signing with the Golden State Warriors.

Heading into the NBA offseason, LeBron James is the hottest topic in the league. He is set to hit open free agency this offseason and many fans and media members believe that he will end up leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers once again when everything is said and done. Whether that is a sentiment that James shares or not will be known when free agency begins on July 1.

Rumors have been swirling that James could take a meeting with the Golden State Warriors this offseason. That’s right, the same team that just swept him out of the NBA Finals.

While James to the Warriors is certainly a juicy rumor, it isn’t likely to happen. Kevin Durant doesn’t think that James will end up signing with Golden State either, according to a report shared by Bleacher Report.

James is playing some of the best basketball of his career, even at the age of 34. He has been connected to quite a few teams already this offseason. Among those teams are the Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Throughout the course of the 2017-18 NBA season, James averaged 27.5 points per game to go along with 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds. He took his game to a new level in the playoffs, putting up 34.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game. Those numbers enamored the league and increased his resume for the Greatest of All Time debate between him and Michael Jordan.

"If LeBron wanted to come to the Warriors would you be excited about that?" – Kimmel "I just don't think that will happen" – KD — nbabeau (@NBABeau) June 12, 2018

Joining the Warriors would be an automatic championship for James. Golden State already has been called the best superteam ever, with Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green headlining the roster. Adding James would give the Warriors the top two players in the NBA.

Looking ahead at the offseason, Golden State will have their hands full finding a way to re-sign Durant and working out extensions with Green and Thompson. There simply won’t be enough money to sign James.

LeBron James has reportedly indicated that his family will have a major impact on his decision this summer. ???? pic.twitter.com/nTMGgGSkjj — theScore (@theScore) June 11, 2018

More than likely, James will end up joining another star or two this offseason. Paul George has been talked about as a potential fit alongside James, while Chris Paul has also been mentioned in recent rumors.

No matter which star James teams up with, he will have a tough time knocking off the Warriors. That being said, James is not going to take the easy road like Durant did by joining the team that beat him.

Expect to see James take meetings with a few different teams. He will be open to hearing pitches from almost anyone that thinks they can give him a chance at another title. Golden State may place a call to James, but it is incredibly unlikely that they will be in contention to sign him.