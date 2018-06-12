‘Westworld’ Season 2: Sela Ward Is Introduced As Juliet In The Episode 9 Trailer

The penultimate episode of Season 2 of 'Westworld' will delve into the back story of the Man in Black

Episode 8 of HBO’s Westworld Season 2 introduced more of the back story associated with the Ghost Nation hosts as the Man in Black struggled to survive. However, it was the trailer for Episode 9 that really got viewers talking.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8 (titled “Kiksuya”) of HBO’s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and would like to avoid spoilers.

In the Episode 9 trailer, which centered on the Man in Black (Ed Harris), Sela Ward was seen towards the end of the clip. According to Variety, Sela Ward will be playing the older version of the Man in Black’s wife, Juliet. Previously, the younger version of this role was played by Claire Unabia, the model who was originally from a stock image used in Season 1 of Westworld.

Also known as William (Jimmi Simpson), the Man in Black has run into drama in the last couple of episodes of Westworld, after being shot multiple times. Managing to escape, Episode 8 saw him captured by the Ghost Nation. While the group didn’t want to kill him, they didn’t really know what to do with him either since the Ghost Nation hosts were fully aware of all the times he had been antagonistic and violent towards them. In the end, the Man in Black’s daughter, Grace (Katja Herbers), turned up and took him off the Ghost Nation’s hands.

HBO

Which means, according to the trailer for Episode 9 of Westworld Season 2, the Man in Black’s story will be explored further. While the clip shows very little of Sela Ward as Juliet, it does suggest that the episode will likely delve into the reason behind Juliet’s suicide.

As Collider also points out, Episode 9 of Westworld Season 2 will likely further explore the Man in Black’s family life, including why his daughter despises him so much and how he ended up on a path that could be considered leading to evil.

While Episode 9, the penultimate episode for Season 2, was initially thought to be titled “Vanishing Point” thanks to HBO’s own scheduling program, as explained in this previous Inquisitr article, Variety has now listed Episode 9 as being titled “One True Thing.” However, some other outlets are still listing this title by its previous name which has led to some confusion among viewers.

You can view the trailer for Episode 9 of Westworld Season 2 below.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 9 (titled “One True Thing”) on Sunday, June 17, at 9 p.m. ET.