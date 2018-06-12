‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Aspen With Twin Baby Brothers

It has only been a few days since her twin boys were born, but Meghan King Edmonds is already melting the hearts of her fans with adorable new photos of her growing family. As the Inquisitr reported on June 6, Meghan announced on her popular Instagram account that she and her husband, former MLB player Jim Edmonds, welcomed their twin boys to the world.

“Announcing our perfect, beautiful, and healthy twin baby boys! They arrived at 10:48pm and 11:32pm on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20″) and 6lbs 0oz (19.25″). Everyone is doing well. Stay tuned for names and birth story.”

And today, fans hearts are absolutely melting once again after Meghan shared an adorable photo of her daughter Aspen doting on one of her twin brothers. In the photo, the toddler wears a huge smile on her face, exposing her mouth full of new teeth. She cuddles up to one of the newborns, who is a wrapped in a star blanket and blue beanie.

Of course, Meghan’s army of 800,000 plus Instagram followers immediately took to the sweet image to share their thoughts on the post. Within just one day of the post, Edmonds’ has already earned over 66,000 likes and 400 plus comments. Most fans wrote how cute the siblings are while others congratulated Meghan on her growing family.

Aspen loves her "bee bees!"

“She’s the best lil lovey. You’re so blessed can’t wait to see them! Congratulations to all.”

“I’m gonna miss Megan this year but I’m do happy for her her babies are all so cute,” another fan wrote.

A few days earlier, Meghan shared a photo of herself and her husband, Jim, sharing a kiss in the hospital following the birth of their boys. Meghan sits on a hospital bed and holds one boy in her arms while Jim stands up and holds the other twin in his arms. In the caption of the post, Meghan directs fans to her blog, where she dishes on the birth of the twins. And on the blog post, Meghan also shares the name of the boys — Hayes and Hart.

“Hayes (who looks like Jimmy) is Jimmy’s great-grandma’s maiden name, Hart (who looks like me) is my great-great-great grandpa’s first name,” she wrote.

Hayes and Hart are the second and third children between Jim Edmonds and his wife Meghan. They also share 18-month old daughter, Aspen, together. Additionally, Jim has four other children from his previous two marriages — Sutton, Hayley, Lauren, and Landon.

Earlier this year, Meghan broke the news to fans that she unfortunately would not be returning to the Real Housewives of Orange County this season. Luckily, fans can still follow her and get the latest scoop on her Instagram page.