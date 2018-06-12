Khloe Kardashian Talks Baby True’s Future: ‘Failure Isn’t An Option’ For Her

Khloe Kardashian has some big dreams for her newborn baby daughter, True Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently wrote a blog post about what career little True could eventually grow up to have.

According to a June 11 report by Life & Style Magazine, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True, may only be 2 months old, but that’s not stopping her from wondering about what kind of adult she may grow to be. In the blog post, Khloe used a birth chart made by Susan Miller of Astrology Zone, and revealed what she may be able to expect from her daughter, who is an Aries, going forward.

Khloe Kardashian told her fans exactly what True’s birth chart revealed about her, including a very bright future and a well-educated youth. “True will do really well in college and may go for advanced degrees at the best schools. She would be a great writer, publisher, reporter or documentary filmmaker — so, she definitely needs a camera! She could even be a lawyer,” Kardashian wrote via her website.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian may be hoping that True could become a lawyer like her grandfather, Khloe’s late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who was famously known for being a part of the O.J. Simpson defense team during his murder trial. In addition, True could possibly take after her mama, who created the Good American clothing line, and become a business woman and entrepreneur.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

“She’ll also be interested in making something that people will buy and she doesn’t mind being behind the scenes, making big decisions. Failure isn’t an option for her.”

Khloe Kardashian also opened up about baby True’s possible future love life, saying that it is likely she will marry someone in the entertainment business or in politics, and that they will have a “fairytale” love story. If True’s future husband really does give her a perfect romance as her birth chart is predicting, it will be much different than her parent’s love story.

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter.

Although neither Khloe nor Tristan have officially spoken out about the cheating scandal, rumors have been running wild that the relationship is still on the rocks despite the fact that the reality star chose to stay in Cleveland with the NBA star and give him a second chance.

It seems that only time will tell what the future holds for Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl, True, as well as her relationship with Tristan Thompson.