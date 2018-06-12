Khloe Kardashian Reveals The One Thing She Can’t Wait For Baby True To Do

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to baby True Thompson nearly two months ago, and time is flying for the new mom.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to both lament how quickly time passes and talk about a specific milestone she can’t wait to see her daughter True hit.

Babies grow and learn so much during their first years. They learn to roll, set up, crawl, talk, walk, eat solid foods, and so much more. Clearly, Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s daughter is no exception, and Koko’s right there to soak up every exciting minute of her baby girl’s firsts.

The reality TV star began her tweet with, “I cannot believe my girl is going to be two months old tomorrow. Where is the time going?” However, she also had a positive to discuss. She said, “But at the same time, every milestone I look forward to! I’m on alert every day to hear her first giggle. I can’t wait for the giggles.”

Khloe keeps her fans up to date about her life as a new mom both on her social media and via her app. Recently, the Inquisitr reported that fans praised Kardashian for being open about breastfeeding and the fact that she supplements.

After a fan responded thanking her for giving insight into how hard it can be to keep a baby fed especially for moms who struggle with breastmilk supply issues, Khloe quickly responded with how difficult it can be to handle all the pressures of motherhood. She responded to her fan, “Mommy shaming is real! But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breastfeed only and it wasn’t working for me. I feel fortunate that I am able to still breastfeed but with the help of formula. Breastfeeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.”

Many moms find themselves experiencing many of the same things that Khloe discusses about mothering True each day, and they appreciate the fact that somebody with her range of social influence brings attention to both the trials and triumphs of motherhood.

Khloe certainly hasn’t had an easy time of this significant life change with the reported cheating of her boyfriend and True’s father, Tristan Thompson, making headlines in the days before she gave birth to her little girl. For now, Kardashian has stayed in Cleveland with Tristan while they both raise their baby together.

Keep up with Khloe Kardashian and her family when the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sunday night, June 17, at 9 p.m. on E! Network.