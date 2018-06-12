E3 2018: ‘The Division 2’ Getting 8-Player Raids, Plus Three Free DLC Episodes In Year One

New gameplay showcases 'The Division 2' combat around a downed Air Force One.

Ubisoft rolled out more details at its E3 2018 press conference about The Division 2, which is set to hit the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC next year. The shared world shooter from Ubisoft Massive is building off the 2016 release with the promise of a bigger game world, an upgraded end-game progression system, and the introduction of raids to test a large group of players’ ability to work together.

The Division 2 will move both the setting and the time of year when it releases in March 2019. The online shooter will take to the streets of Washington, D.C., seven months after the virus that crippled New York City in the original game was released.

The virus has been contained but the capitol of the United States and the government that runs it has been devastated. There are multiple enemy factions attempting to take control of the city and the nation. It is up to the sleeper agents of The Division to defend Washington, D.C., and the civilians residing there.

New content will be added regularly to #TheDivision2, and players will have access to a full year of free story-driven missions, map expansions, and new game features. #E32018 pic.twitter.com/AM69O0XLE0 — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) June 11, 2018

The world of The Division 2 is 20 percent larger than the original game and will feature a more diverse set of locations than the overwhelmingly urban setting of the first game. Gameplay will take players from the capitol area to the K Street to the surrounding suburbs and outskirts.

The Division saw significant changes from its original release as Ubisoft Massive responded to player complaints to the point where it initially delayed DLC releases. The studio appears to be building on what it learned by offering a deeper end-game experience than before through raids and a new end-game progression.

Eight-player raids are being introduced with The Division 2. Ubisoft explains these will “test the skill, communication, and teamwork of even the most expert Agents.” There is no word yet on the number of Raids that will be available at launch.

Meanwhile, players will be able to choose Specializations once they reach level 30 in order to continue their progression. The sharpshooter, demolitionist, and survivalist specialization each offer their own progression path with new skill mods, talents, tools, and signature weapons.

Ubisoft also confirmed that a revised version of Dark Zone will be available at launch. However, there are no details on what the revisions include at this point.

The Division 2 will also continue a mix of free and paid content post-launch. Ubisoft confirmed that three story-based DLC will be released during the first year. However, an optional premium pass is also being offered for exclusive add-ons. Again, details of what these add-ons include are currently missing.