‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Mishael Morgan Confirms Her Exit, Leaving No Hope For ‘Hevon’

The news that Mishael Morgan failed to renew her contract on The Young and the Restless shocked fans last week. Now the actress has spoken out about her impending exit.

The actress spoke out on her Instagram account confirming to her followers the news that she will no longer portray Hilary Curtis, a character she’s brought to life in Genoa City for the last five years. In her poignant goodbye note, Morgan thanked her co-stars and crew giving special consideration to Bryton James who portrays Devon, Hilary’s love interest on the show.

She also hinted at future endeavors by letting her fans know that she still has plenty of upcoming work, but just not as Hilary Curtis on Y&R, and the actress told supporters that she’d see them soon.

Mishael Morgan told fans, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure from The Young and The Restless. There were many factors that lead to this decision, but ultimately, five years just felt right to me. I feel blessed to have worked with some of the most talented, hardworking and fun-loving people in television.”

She continued, “Thank you to the cast, the crew and everyone at Sony and CBS who made the past five years truly unforgettable. A special thanks to my partner in crime Bryton James, who always brought out the best in both me and Hil. Last but definitely not least, I want to thank all of my amazing fans who have supported me on this journey. Your gifts, love and kindness over the years (and days) have warmed my heart and fuelled my soul more than you could ever know. Although my adventure as Hilary Curtis is coming to an end, my work on screen is far from over. This may be a goodbye from Hilary, but I’ll just say ‘see you soon.'”

While Mishael didn’t go into all the details about why she chose to leave, she seemed at peace with her decision, and fans can take heart about the fact that it looks like she’ll be back on the screen again soon — whether small or silver she did not say.

The unfortunate thing for “Hevon” fans, her post absolutely looked like the end for Hilary and Devon in Genoa City. Even though currently, Hilary carries Devon’s child, it seems like something will happen to mar their future. Mishael did not go into the details of the endgame for Hilary Curtis, but last week the Inquisitr reported that a car crash would be the end of her, which is also what ended another new mother a few years back, Sage (Kelly Sullivan).

When the news hit about Mishael’s departure from the hit CBS Daytime Soap last week, fan reactions remained mixed. Many felt the timing is terrible considering Hilary is pregnant and she and Devon have a future to look forward to together. However, others are ready to see her leave Genoa City and for Devon to find somebody new to love.