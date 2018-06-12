Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Arrive In Amsterdam, Fans Hope They Get Engaged

The 'Dancing With the Stars' lovebirds prompt engagement speculation as they head off on a romantic getaway.

Dancing With the Stars lovebirds Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are on a romantic getaway — and fans of the dancing duo are speculating that it’s a pathway to a proposal. On the heels of Jenna’s recent Dancing With the Stars: Athletes mirrorball win, the couple posted a ton of adorable photos and videos to their Instagram stories which show they are more solid than ever.

Jenna posted an Instagram photo with the caption, “Finally made it to Amsterdam!” The pretty pro dancer’s story also included a peek at the couple’s visit to the Anne Frank Museum and a cozy snap of Jenna cuddling a clean-shaven Val. At first glance, Val looks exactly like his big brother Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Val Chmerkovskiy also posted a series of photos and videos that show the couple snuggling and smooching on a gondola as they travel down an Amsterdam canal.

Of course, the too-cute photostream has diehard DWTS fans wondering if an engagement could be part of the couple’s itinerary for the trip. Jenna Johnson’s Instagram page is filled with comments such as “You and @iamvalc are so cute together! When are you two lovebirds getting engaged?!”

One fan wrote, “Gahhhhh I feel an engagement coming!!!” while another posted a proposal prediction complete with a ring emoji. “He’s going to purpose!” the fan wrote.

Finally made it to Amsterdam ✨ A post shared by Jenna Johnson (@dance10jenna) on Jun 11, 2018 at 12:54pm PDT

Jenna Johnson recently teased an impending engagement to Chmerkovskiy, telling Entertainment Tonight last month, “Time’s a-ticking! We’ll see [if engagement is in the cards anytime soon]. We both have very big things happening right now, so we’ll let that ride over … maybe we’ll go to Fiji!”

Or Amsterdam!

Of course, Val Chmerkovskiy also recently sent Valenna shippers into a frenzy after he retweeted a gif of Johnson dancing in a sexy red dress. “I should def put a ring on it,” Val wrote alongside the post.

AMS. TER. DAM. A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Jun 11, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT

Less than three months after Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s wedding, Dancing With the Stars fans are waiting for the next DWTS proposal and it looks like it could be coming.

If Val Chmerkovskiy does pop the question to Jenna Johnson, the timing would closely coincide with the one-year anniversary of his brother Maks’ fairytale wedding to Peta Murgatroyd. After his big brother’s star-studded wedding at Long Island’s Oheka Castle last July, Val admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he had a case of “the wedding bug.” One year later, he may have finally found the remedy for it.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC this fall.