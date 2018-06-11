‘Basketball Wives’ Star Malaysia Pargo’s Beauty And Hair Secrets Revealed

The brunette stunner wants to launch a beauty and fashion empire.

Malaysia Pargo, the gorgeous star of the hit reality show Basketball Wives, is a busy mom who one day hopes to parlay her TV fame into a lifestyle empire. Pargo has become a fan favorite thanks to her fun personality and stunning good looks.

Malaysia, the ex-wife of former NBA star Jannero Pargo, maintains her flawless complexion with simple beauty tricks, such as washing her skin with a gentle cleanser and moisturizing to prevent wrinkles. And the best part is, she uses inexpensive products that you can find at your local drug store.

Careful Cleansing and Moisturizer

“I use Cetaphil products. You can get it from Target and it’s not expensive,” Pargo told Rolling Out. “I use a daily cleanser for my face and then I use their moisturizer. The trick is that whenever you wash your face, you should moisturize it again.”

Malaysia keeps her skin youthful and supple by not caking makeup on her face every day, because that can clog your pores and cause breakouts.

She also uses an SPF moisturizer to protect her face from damaging UV rays. Whatever the 37-year-old mom of three is doing is clearly working, because her skin glows.

Malaysia is also known for her many striking hairstyles. When she uses extensions, she makes sure to get high-quality hair that’s not damaged.

“I’m definitely a hair connoisseur,” Pargo said. “What I look for is hair that’s not processed. If there’s a process to it, the hair’s not gonna shine the way you want it to and it’s not gonna straighten the way you want it to. Some processed hair may work, but for the most part extra virgin hair lasts longer.”

On a recent episode of Basketball Wives, Malaysia attended a “goat yoga class” with co-star Jackie Christie. Apparently, “goat yoga” is a fitness trend that’s sweeping the nation, according to USA Today.

Proponents say the goats bring a calming and therapeutic energy to the classes, which promotes relaxation. Malaysia had to cut her goat yoga class short on Basketball Wives after they started defecating on the yoga mats (it was hilarious).

Malaysia Pargo’s curvy bikini body is the envy of her 1.8 million Instagram followers.

Malaysia is a reality TV star now, but she once dreamed of becoming a dentist, according to her website Vanity In the City. Pargo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from UCLA in 2005 and worked as a dental hygienist before getting married and having children.

Basketball Wives airs Mondays on VH1.