Lisa Vanderpump Hangs With Lance Bass At L.A. Pride 2018

The famous best friends came together for one of their favorite causes.

The stars came out this past weekend for L.A. Pride, and two of the cause’s biggest champions, Lisa Vanderpump and Lance Bass, celebrated the event together. Lisa shared a video and photo on her Instagram page this afternoon alongside Lance, and the two couldn’t have been happier.

In the new post from the Vanderpump Rules matriarch, Lisa and Lance are high-fiving each other while both sporting elbow length pink satin gloves. Lance had obviously stolen his friend’s accessory and the photo was shared as a boomerang image. Lisa was sporting a low cut dress in her favorite color, which she matched with a bright yellow hat with yellow flowers and pink ribbons. It was an outfit perfectly suited for the Kentucky Derby or a gay pride festival!

Lance donned a pale pink tee shirt with a floral pattern around the shoulders and was laughing alongside his good friend. Lisa captioned the boomerang photo with tons of multi-colored heart emojis, the gay pride flag, and told her followers to “stand strong.”

In the second photo, Lisa’s husband Ken Todd joined in on the fun as the three friends posed with a bottle of Vanderpump Rose. Lisa was holding the bottle of wine, which joins the ranks of her Vanderpump Vodka and LVP Sangria. Lisa was a little more playful in the caption of her second photo, hashtagging it with “#RoseAllGay.” She added a crying/laughing emoji after the hashtag and finished off the caption with more colored hearts.

Lisa, Ken, and Lance were hanging out at her West Hollywood hotspot, PUMP, which has a large gay customer base. Lisa also visited her other restaurants in WeHo this weekend including SUR and Villa Blanca. The cast of Vanderpump Rules was working at SUR this weekend as the Gay Pride festival is a major focal point during every season. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the SURvers sported flashy ’80s getups this year for their theme and shared tons of photos across Instagram.

Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Peter Madrigal, Billie Lee, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Raquel Leviss all showed off their fancy getups on Instagram over the weekend and were having the time of their lives.

Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules is currently filming and Pride weekend will occupy its own episode as all past seasons have before. Lance will likely make a brief cameo on the show as he has done several times before alongside Lisa.