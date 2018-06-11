Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Dating Again?

Sometimes, the young Hollywood dating scene can be hard to keep up with.

According to the Daily Mail, pop sensation Justin Bieber and former flame and model Hailey Baldwin appeared to be getting hot and heavy over the weekend. Yesterday, the pair were photographed hanging out together at Miami’s famous nightclub, LIV at Fontainebleau. Bieber and Baldwin could be seen snuggling and dancing on a VIP balcony at the nightclub and definitely were not trying to hide their PDA.

According to TMZ, the pair entered the nightclub around 1 a.m. but were also spotted earlier in the day, hanging out together at both a church conference and later at dinner at Miami’s ritzy eating establishment, Casa Tua. The couple reportedly stayed at the nightclub for two hours, before leaving together, hand in hand.

This morning, the pair continued their romantic getaway and were spotted hanging out together in a rented mansion. Bieber had just taken a dip in the pool and photos show Baldwin helping the 21-year-old dry off. Other photos from the PDA-filled morning show Baldwin massaging a shirtless Bieber as she appears to be all smiles.

Justin was wearing a pair of grey sweatpants that got wet when he took a dip in the pool. Baldwin, on the other hand, stayed dry in a navy sports bra and a pair of daisy duke jean shorts. And though she was makeup-free in the pictures, Baldwin still looked incredibly beautiful.

The couple was briefly linked together in 2015, and after that, Baldwin admitted to The Times that the pair hit a rough patch in their relationship, admitting that they weren’t friends for a while but have since “moved past that.”

“Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. It was what it was.”

At the end of last year, it was also reported that Justin Bieber and his then girlfriend, Selena Gomez, had been working things out in couples therapy after having a fight over the 21-year-old model. TMZ says that sources close to the Hillsong Church said that part of Justin’s renewed faith was making amends with people. Since he and Baldwin didn’t end things well, he wanted to make amends with her, but when Selena caught wind of the “talk” between Bieber and Baldwin, she flipped, sending the couple to counseling.

If the pattern continues, Bieber has gone from Gomez to Baldwin to Gomez to Baldwin again, so it may be only a matter of time before Justin and Selena are back on.