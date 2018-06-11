Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Are Engaged

The couple has only been dating for a couple of months

Cue the wedding bells! Us Weekly has reported that pop-singer, Ariana Grande and her Saturday Night Live beau, Pete Davidson, are engaged! The news is definitely shocking and completely unexpected as the couple have only been an item for a couple of months now. While Grande’s fans might be a little taken back, sources close to the couple, both 24-years-old, are not that surprised by the news.

The couple attended former Twilight star Robert Pattinson’s birthday shindig on Saturday and one source says the couple were “were telling people that they’re engaged.” Another source revealed that “their friends are really excited and supportive” and although “they are a perfect fit…they are not rushing to get married.”

Since going public with their romance on May 21, the “Side To Side” singer and SNL comedian have not been shy about expressing their feelings about one another on their respective social media platforms. And while the couple may be “very in love” according to one of the sources, “they are looking forward to a very long engagement together.”

People also reported on the engagement news where a source very familiar with the couple told them, “They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

As fans might remember, Grande and Davidson officially confirmed their relationship by sharing an adorable photo of the two of them donning Harry Potter outfits.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Davidson cemented his love for the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer by not only getting the bunny ears logo from Grande’s 2016 album, Dangerous Woman, tattooed behind one of his ears, he took it a thousand steps further by having the “Into You” singers initials permanently inked onto his thumb. Talk about “in it for the long haul”!

Those tattoos Pete Davidson got for Ari are real: The tattoo artist posted about it on his feed and story pic.twitter.com/3w0grTa5yQ — Bobby Caruso (@BobbysByline) June 2, 2018

While Grande has not gotten her man’s initials tattooed onto her body, that hasn’t stopped her from continuously displaying her love for him on her Instagram for the whole world to see.

The Inquisitr also reported that once the news broke about Grande and Davidson’s love connection, not everyone was happy for them. Prior to her relationship with Davidson, the “Break Free” singer was in a two-year relationship with rapper, Mac Miller, 26. However, scheduling issues and continued battle for sobriety ultimately resulted in Grande amicably ending their relationship. And then along came Davidson very soon after. Grande was publicly called out on Twitter by one angered Miller fan who didn’t think it was right of her to abandon him after the rapper dedicated an entire album to her and had just been arrested for a DUI.

Prior to his relationship with Grande, Davidson, who’s had his own issues concerning sobriety, had just ended his two-year on-and-off relationship with Cazzie David. He too has faced some pretty harsh haters who claimed that because he has Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), he shouldn’t be dating Grande.

feel the love A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 8, 2018 at 1:34am PDT

But I think it’s safe to say that the “One Last Time” singer isn’t holding that against him and the two don’t let what others think dictate their happiness

The couple is proof that falling in love can happen in the blink of an eye and when you know, you know. Congrats to Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson!