E3 2018: ‘Beyond Good & Evil 2’ Invites Fans To Contribute Art And Music While Jade Makes A Surprise Entrance

What does Space Pirate music sound like? Fans can make their own for 'Beyond Good & Evil 2.'

Ubisoft brought Beyond Good & Evil 2 to its E3 2018 press conference Monday as expected. However, Senior Producer Guillaume Brunier and writer Gabrielle Shrager still managed to surprise the audience by inviting artists and musicians to contribute their creations to the game with the help of Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his HitRecord venture.

A new Beyond Good & Evil 2 trailer was showcased during Ubisoft’s E3 press conference that re-introduced the crew from last year’s trailer with a few changes and a shocking appearance of Jade at the end for fans of the first game. There is a new captain and Pey’j is the ship’s cook as the ship’s crew banters about until a massive threat closes in on their ship parked at the rings of Saturn.

The gigantic ship captures the crew and Jade makes an appearance alongside agents of Alpha Section. This obviously causes some confusion for fans of the original Beyond Good & Evil as the new title is a prequel that is supposed to be set many years before. How does Jade end up evil here in the prequel?

That will have to be a question answered for another day, unfortunately, as Ubisoft still has much work to do before Beyond Good & Evil 2 is released.

Community Collaboration

Ubisoft is inviting Beyond Good & Evil fans to contribute artwork and music to be included in the game. This will be done through the Space Monkey and Gordon-Levitt’s collaboration site, HitRecord. There are various projects creators can elect to contribute to including devotional music, space pirate songs, sacred murals, anti-hybrid propaganda, radio stingers, and even puzzles.

Each project features various challenges for fans to complete and a comments section for contributors to collaborate with each other. Brunier confirmed that artists will be paid for contributions that are used in the game. The first batch of artwork chosen to be used in Beyond Good & Evil 2 should be revealed by the end of 2018.

“HitRecord’s approach to collaborative creation is inspiring and aligns perfectly with the Space Monkey philosophy of transparency and participation in the development process,” Ubisoft announced. “By partnering with HitRecord, the community can tap into HitRecord’s production pipeline and resources to start creating, collaborating and contributing right away.”

There is no release date for Beyond Good & Evil 2. Ubisoft is using the Space Monkey program, however, to keep fans engaged with updates on gameplay updates, progress, and more.