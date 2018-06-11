Is Melissa Gorga Leaving ‘RHONJ’?

A new Instagram post from the reality star suggests Jersey is in her past.

Many Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are in a panic, as it seems like a longtime cast member might be leaving the franchise and moving to the West Coast. Melissa Gorga shared a new post to her Instagram account yesterday letting followers know she and her husband Joe Gorga had listed their New Jersey home for sale. What sent fans in a tizzy was the hashtag “#timeforcali” which has since been removed from the post. The hashtag is still on Melissa’s Twitter post which announced her home was for sale as well.

Fans began speculating in the comment section of the post if Melissa would be joining either The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or The Real Housewives of Orange County. No housewife in Bravo history has transitioned from one franchise to another, so Melissa would definitely be making history if speculation was true. Several Housewives have made cameos in different cities, but no one has swapped casts.

Melissa has only added fuel to the fire by responding to one fan’s comment on her Instagram post. When asked if she was going to join Erika Girardi on RHOBH, she responded with two kissy-face emojis. It looks like history could be made sooner rather than later, although no official statements have been released regarding the rumors.

This isn’t the first time Melissa has posted something on social media regarding moving to California. On January 23, Melissa shared a selfie on Instagram saying she was in Los Angeles and was loving the view she had from her balcony. At the end of the post, she added, “Maybe it’s time to move?!”

The mother of three first joined RHONJ as a main cast member in Season 3 and was a part of one of the Housewives‘ most controversial feuds ever, with her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. The two have mended their relationship since and have stuck by one another’s side for the last two seasons. Melissa leaving RHONJ would dramatically change the dynamic among the women and put a hole in Teresa’s future storylines.

This is the second time Melissa and Joe have listed their Montville home, and this time around it comes with a hefty market price of $3.3 million. Melissa thanked Million Dollar Listing‘s Steve Gold for recommending Coldwell Banker’s Luxury Real Estate Agents Michele and Michael Kolsky to list their home with.

Season 9 of RHONJ began filming back in March and it could be Melissa’s last with the franchise if these rumors come to fruition. Us Weekly reported that Melissa, Teresa, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs would be returning full time with Danielle Staub as a friend of the Housewives. No new cast members have been reported at this time.