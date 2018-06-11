Kendall Jenner Back With Ben Simmons After Anwar Hadid Makeout

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons appear to be together despite the model’s steamy make-out session with Gigi Hadid’s brother, Anwar Hadid, in New York City last Monday.

The NBA star and Jenner spent a shopping-filled day together on Sunday, according to a report from the Daily Mail. After their busy day out at Barneys New York, the two returned for a quiet evening at Simmons’ home.

Kendall’s choice of outfits for the excursion was interesting. She donned an oversized white T-shirt with cropped denim pants, which she paired with tennis shoes that belong to her brother-in-law Kanye West’s brand Yeezy. She kept her hair simple with a ponytail and minimal (if any) makeup. Ben also wore a white T-shirt, which he paired with black sweat pants and Nike tennis shoes. He topped off his look with a gold chain.

According to a source, “They were walking pretty close together and she was happy. She was clearly comfortable in his company and enjoying herself.”

Kendall Jenner, 22, and Ben Simmons, 21, were first linked romantically in May when a picture of them surfaced. At the time, he was dating Tinashe, and he reportedly cheated on his girlfriend with Jenner.

Interestingly, on Friday Simmons and Tinashe spent the evening together. However, by Sunday, Kendall and Ben reunited.

EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner reunites with Ben Simmons after THAT passionate kiss with Anwar Hadid https://t.co/5FZl5uZjxP — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 11, 2018

The Inquisitr reported earlier that Jenner, who likes to keep things casual, might be playing with fire by cozying up to Anwar Hadid in the New York nightclub last week. Before kissing Jenner, Hadid dated actress Nicola Peltz for a year, and the pair had a committed relationship. After details of Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid made headlines, Peltz removed everything Hadid-related from her Instagram account and stopped following his entire family.

Meanwhile, Jenner reportedly doesn’t like to do monogamous relationships. Before being linked with Simmons, Jenner dated NBA star Blake Griffin, and she’s also been connected to ASAP Rocky and Harry Styles in the past. However, she mostly seems to be in a place where she wants to enjoy her life to the fullest without being tied down.

Currently, Kendall is the only Kardashian/Jenner sister who isn’t a mom, and she doesn’t look like she’s in any hurry to become one either. She’s enjoying playing the field, building her career, and being a cool aunt to her bevy of nieces and nephews.

You can find out more about what’s been going on with Kendall Jenner and her family when the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on the E! Network on Sunday night, June 17, at 9 p.m.