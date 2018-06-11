‘Bachelorette’ No More Kaitlyn Bristowe Shows Off Bikini Body In Napa

'Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe embraces California and shows off her bikini body as Shawn Booth sweats it out in Massachusetts.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth have been happily engaged ever since appearing on ABC’s The Bachelorette together several years ago, but they have been in no rush to set a wedding date. Typically, Kaitlyn and Shawn can be found living together in Nashville, Tennessee with their dog Tucker Doodle, but Bristowe is currently in Napa, California and she’s embracing the sun in an adorable bikini. What’s the latest?

Usually, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth are virtually inseparable. The two got engaged three years ago on The Bachelorette and they’ve proved their early doubters wrong by remaining together and engaged. Oftentimes she will travel with her beau as he travels the country and does fitness events, but this time, it looks like she headed west while he went east.

Bristowe shared a photo on Instagram showing that she’s currently in Napa while Booth’s latest Instagram posts put him in Massachusetts. What is Kaitlyn up to on her trip to California? Her bikini post shows that she’s chilling and taking in some sun, though she teased that she was about to order some lunch and she prompted followers to guess what she was about to order. She has yet to reveal the answer, but many guessed there would be wine involved and that’s often a good guess with this Bachelorette star.

Other recent posts by Bristowe show that she’s visiting a winery or two and a Twitter post via Deidre Behar of Entertainment Tonight teased that Kaitlyn would now be living in California. It looks like the Bachelorette beauty is mixing business with pleasure during her sunny trip, as she was doing some press along with some relaxing in her hotel room.

Shortly after posting the bikini shot, Bristowe joked about using Postmates to get some Starbucks, despite Starbucks being about 700 feet from her hotel. A bit later, she also shared via Twitter that she was in bed watching soap operas, daring her followers to judge her. The Bachelorette fans get a lot of banter from Kaitlyn when they follow her on social media and they love her sarcastic sense of humor.

Unfortunately, what Kaitlyn’s fans don’t get are solid wedding planning updates. Bristowe and Booth have said they simply aren’t in a hurry, aren’t big planners, and are enjoying themselves, so there is no wedding date in place yet. A recent post from a follower concerned about not seeing Kaitlyn wearing her ring lately led the Bachelorette star to respond via Twitter that she was worried about the poster, letting her know that there’s no trouble in paradise.

Kaitlyn and Shawn may be on opposite sides of the country at the moment, but it doesn’t look as if there’s anything to fret about. The Bachelorette lovebirds are busy following their separate interests and pursuits, but they are still very much together and are progressing toward a wedding date on their own timeline.

Will Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth be the next from the franchise to tie the knot or will someone else beat them to it? Fans are anxious to see progress on this front, but for now, they are just thrilled to see they’re still happy and together.