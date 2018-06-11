Ashley Graham Channels Her Inner ‘Jessica Rabbit’ In Red Dress At Charity Event

Ashley Graham has never been one to shy away from showing off her curves and over the weekend, the sexy model channeled another sexy pin-up model herself–Jessica Rabbit. As it was reported by the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old model took sexy to a whole new level at a Pajama party on June 9. The plus-sized beauty channeled cartoon pin-up vet Jessica Rabbit when she was photographed wearing a slinky, red satin dress at the Cash and Rocket Charity Event in California on Saturday. Graham completed the look donning old-Hollywood waves, a dramatic cat eye, and a simple diamond necklace that tastefully accentuated her cleavage. Graham paired the satin number with silver T-strap heels.

Graham’s retro-chic look fit the model well, who was styled by la marque. As it was reported by Hollywood Life, Graham’s makeup was said to be done by Allan Avendano, who paired Graham’s sexy look with glowing skin and a sexy cat eye to match. Avendano’s look was super affordable, using Revlon products on the model to achieve the look. As for her hair, Graham’s glam waves were done by Justine Marjan, who broke down the look in detail to allow fans to recreate the look themselves.

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Jun 10, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT

“Prep dry hair with TRESemme Micro Mist Hairspray in Extend, then brush through and create a deep side part. Clip in Hidden Crown Clip-in hair Extensions for added length, then curl the hair on the side opposite the parting towards the face with the soft curl iron, then set with clips. Curl the rest of the hair vertically away from the face and let cool. Brush through with a Sheila Stotts brush then use a toothbrush with The Ouai Matte Pomade to detail around the face. Spay Bumble and Bumble Dryspun Finish Spray through ends and fluff with brush to finish,” she explained.

As for the event itself, Graham and best friend Noor Tagouri, were there to support Cash & Rockets, which describes itself as ‘an innovative, creative marketing platform, developed in 2012 to bring fashion and luxury brands together with charitable projects to make a real difference in global issues.’

Graham took to her social media, posting photos and video from her night at the charity event on her Snapchat and Instagram pages.

In her Snapchat posts, both Graham and Tagouri made funny faces, twisted their lips and bore their teeth.

Graham also was snapped with fellow celebrities including actress Rosario Dawson, actress/model Selita Ebanks, and Uber Chief Brand Officer Bozoma Saint John, captioning the photo “Role Models.”