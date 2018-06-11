‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13 Trailer Is Full Of Screaming And Drama

Friendships are tested and mended in Season 13.

The long-awaited trailer for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Orange County has finally landed on Bravo‘s website and it’s clear the women have not lost a step when it comes to the drama department. OG Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador will be joined by newcomers Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson for the reality series newest season.

The lengthy trailer for Season 13 reveals many plot points fans can expect to play out when the show premieres. Most of the two minute and 14-second clip revolves around returning cast members Vicki, Tamra, Kelly, and Shannon, with minor introductions to Gina and Emily towards the trailers end. As usual, alongside the screaming, there are plenty of tears shared among the women.

One major plot fans are looking forward to is the fight between former besties Vicki and Kelly which came to light on the internet several months ago. According to the trailer, Vicki attended a double date with Kelly’s ex-husband Michael Dodd and her boyfriend Steve Lodge. This clearly does not sit well with Kelly and the two have it out with no resolution in sight. At first, Vicki is not apologetic but appears to change her tone eventually.

Things are looking up for Shannon and Vicki this season as the two are seen kissing one another in one of the trailer’s more bizarre moments. The kiss appears to happen on the group’s trip to Jamaica and the ladies seem to have mended their very broken friendship.

There also appears to be a small rift brewing between longtime besties Shannon and Tamra, but it’s unclear what the women are fighting about in the trailer. At one point, Tamra screams at the top of her lungs for Shannon to stop shouting and listen to what other people have to say for once in her life. It’s one of the trailers most dramatic moments and somewhat uncomfortable to watch for fans who love the women’s friendship.

Something not unusual for a season of RHOC is a few health scares, and Season 13 is following suit. One story fans will follow is that of Tamra’s husband, Eddie Judge. Eddie has had several heart issues over the last few months which Tamra has documented on her Instagram page, but now fans will get an in-depth look at the couple’s struggle and Eddie’s recovery.

Keeping with tradition is a health scare for Vicki, who seems to have some sort of health episode every single season. Something happens along the line in Season 13 causing Vicki to be lying on a hospital bed with an oxygen mask as her head is wrapped in gauze. Steve can be heard off camera joking that it’s the quietest Vicki has been in months.

And what would a Housewives season be without some sort of psychic reading? This time around it appears the ladies attend a dinner with a tea-leaf reader who has some not-so-promising things to say to Shannon. The reader also claims that something terrible is coming, but the trailer makes it so fans don’t know who she is directing the statement to.

To see how everything plays out on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13, watch when the show premieres on Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. The trailer can be viewed in full on Bravo’s website here.