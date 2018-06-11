‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday, June 11: Battle Lines Are Drawn And Nikki Tells Sharon To Stop!

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, June 11 show parents running amok in Genoa City as past and present choices sometimes mean grave consequences for the future.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Summer (Hunter King) clashed as Phyllis attempted to control her daughter’s lazy sleeping in habits. Summer wasn’t too worried, though, because as she reminded her mom, Phyllis and Billy (Jason Thompson) are there as her guests. The apartment is actually Summer’s.

Phyllis sniped back about Summer’s mug shot, and eventually, Billy stepped in and tried to make peace. He also tried to get Phyllis to see reason and find their own place so that they could leave. However, Phyllis seemed hellbent on staying to parent her errant daughter. In the end, Summer tried to seduce Billy and accused him of sneaking peeks at her and getting turned on. Billy assured her that absolutely was not what happened, but Summer threatened to tell Phyllis all the same.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) attempted to talk some sense into Victor (Eric Braeden) and get him to stop this insane custody battle for Christian. She warned The Moustache that he’s making a mistake that could lead to him losing everything — including her. However, Victor blames Nick (Joshua Morrow), and also complained about losing Connor. He doesn’t want to lose Nick and Christian too.

Nikki told Victor that both she and Nick and the rest of the family love him. He’s no longer the abandoned boy he once was. Unfortunately, the scars run too deep for Victor, and he warned Nick that becoming too arrogant will lead him to fall. However, Nick told his old man that he’d stop at nothing to keep Christian including using Victor’s own tricks against him.

Meanwhile, Nikki let Sharon (Sharon Case) know that she wouldn’t stand by and continue to allow Sharon to blackmail her. They both declared their intentions to stand by their men, and then Nikki warned Sharon against hurting Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Nikki left it with the words, “Your move, Sharon.”

Finally, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) put together a romantic dinner for herself and Devon (Bryton James). She thought Shauna (Camryn Munn) had plans for the evening, but it turned out those plans didn’t pan out. Hilary noticed the dinner had obviously been sampled, and that’s when she realized Shauna was at the Penthouse cramping her would be romantic plans for Devon.

Shauna offered to leave, but Hilary insisted it was okay for her to stay. So much for romance, but honestly, this is what Hilary and Devon’s life as parents will almost certainly be soon, so they’re just getting an early taste.

