McGowan says that both Bourdain and girlfriend Asia Argento struggled with despair

Actor Rose McGowan, a close friend of actor and director Asia Argento and her boyfriend, chef Anthony Bourdain is stepping forward to say that the only person who is responsible for Bourdain’s suicide is Bourdain himself. McGowan wrote a letter which spoke of her affection for both Anthony and Asia, and asks for people to exercise kindness and understanding when thinking about pointing fingers.

Variety said that McGowan wrote a letter on behalf of Bourdain and Argento, who, like Rose, alleges rape at the hands of Harvey Weinstein. She urges that everyone give Argento a break, as she loved Anthony, and his loss is crushing to her.

“I know so many around the world thought of Anthony Bourdain as a friend and when a friend dies, it hurts. Many of these people who lost their ‘friend’ are wanting to lash out and blame. You must not sink to that level. Suicide is a horrible choice, but it is that person’s choice.”

McGowan says that both Asia and Anthony sought help for depression and Argento took the advice of her doctors and did the work, but Bourdain didn’t.

“Anthony’s depression didn’t let him, he put down his armor, and that was very much his choice. His decision, not hers. His depression won.”

.@rosemcgowan makes a plea for people to respect Asia Argento: "Anthony’s internal war was his war, but now she’s been left on the battlefield to take the bullets. It is in no way fair or acceptable to blame her or anyone else, not even Anthony" https://t.co/nR34AEP9eV — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 11, 2018

McGowan adds that Bourdain would never have wanted anyone to blame Argento for his actions, and any articles that assess blame are off the mark.

“To the media and to the random commenter, Anthony would never have wanted Asia to be hurt, I’d like to think he would want us to have the collective conversation that needs to be had about depression. Blame is NOT a conversation, it is the shutting down of our collective growth. Which is where we are now. We have a choice as humans, shrink to our smaller, uglier selves, or be better and grow as only true Phoenixes can. I urge you to be that Phoenix.”

Bourdain stepped forward to speak up for Rose, Asia, and other victims of Harvey Weinstein suggesting the men, in general, have to do better, and he needed to start with himself. Bourdain says that he struggled to come to terms with the fact that he believes he was not sensitive enough to sexual harassment that was going on around him.

“I came out of a brutal, oppressive business that was historically unfriendly to women. I knew a lot of women, it turned out, who had stories about their experiences—about people I knew—who did not feel I was the sort of person they could confide in.”

I am not Defending, I’m illuminating. Don’t go lowbrow on me .@Time your editing of my letter does us all a disservice. Do not slant as you are. My letter was written in a specific order for a specific reason. Be better and fix. https://t.co/qhIp9j8fzW — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 11, 2018

Anthony Bourdain says that after he heard the stories of Rose McGowan and Asia Argento he was filled with rage that all of this had been going on and for a time, he was oblivious. He says that if even other chefs or his friends were exhibiting that kind of behavior or abusing their power with employees, it would take him a long time to make peace with it.