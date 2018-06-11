‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Tia Booth Talks About Her Colton Underwood Connection, Becca Kufrin Remains Rattled

'The Bachelorette' spoilers indicate that Tia Booth and Colton Underwood are about to come face-to-face on one of Becca Kufrin's dates and Tia's opening up about how she connected with Colton before filming.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 spoilers detail that there’s plenty more to come in relation to Colton Underwood and the relationship he had with Tia Booth before he filmed Becca Kufrin’s season. Underwood told Kufrin a bit about the fact that he’d dated Booth during Episode 2 and there’s more regarding this situation set to play out during Monday’s show and even later in the season. Ahead of Episode 3 airing, Tia is sharing some background on that previous relationship.

Viewers remember Tia Booth from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor journey. She and Becca Kufrin became very close friends and many fans suspect that Booth would have been the next Bachelorette if Luyendyk hadn’t dumped Kufrin after getting engaged to her. Despite all that, the two remain close friends. Given their friendship, the Bachelorette star was visibly rattled when Colton Underwood revealed this prior relationship.

Tia told People that she and Colton started talking before her Bachelor season even aired last winter. Booth explains that Underwood was already working his way through the Bachelorette casting process at the time and he started following her on Instagram. Tia sent Colton a direct message through Instagram and since he hadn’t been cast yet, they decided to continue to chat and see where things went.

Soon after they started chatting online, Booth flew to Los Angeles to spend a weekend with Underwood. Just a few weeks after that, Colton learned that he had landed a spot on this Bachelorette season, and apparently the relationship with Tia stopped at that point. Booth says that once Colton was cast, she knew that he “needed to do what he needed to do.”

Booth says that she actually tried to tell Kufrin about her short relationship with Underwood when she and Becca saw one another at Luyendyk’s After the Final Rose taping. Ultimately, she didn’t get a chance to say anything about the situation, but she says she hoped that Becca would give Colton a chance to see where things would lead. Tia says that she didn’t want her friendship with Becca to stand in the way of what could develop with Colton.

However, Bachelorette spoilers from Elite Daily hint that things may not be so simple. Tia will experience some nerves when she sees Colton during a group date in Episode 3 and teasers suggest that she may be back later in the season to talk with Kufrin about unresolved feelings she has for Underwood.

Booth says that she and the current Bachelorette suitor were never an exclusive couple and that they knew things would never really work logistically. Despite that, the buzz is that they may get a chance to try again when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

How will Becca Kufrin handle this awkward situation and could it be that Tia Booth and Colton Underwood are ultimately destined to be together? The Bachelorette spoilers detail that viewers will see more regarding this triangle during the Week 3 show airing on Monday night and there’s apparently more to come down the road.