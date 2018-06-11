Nicki Minaj Is Hitting The Road, Annouces Tour With Rapper Future

Rapper Nicki Minaj is finally ready to hit the stage and head out on the road. The 35-year-old rapper just announced that she will be hitting the road and heading out on tour with fellow rapper Future. As reported by E!, Minaj and Future both announced that the two will be going on an international joint tour called “NickiHndrxx,” a combination of Minaj’s and Future’s names. The tour is set to kick off in late September and finish next March 2019 overseas in Switzerland. The tour is said to be the first time the two headliners will be touring together and Minaj’s first time co-headlining a tour with someone else.

On her official Instagram account, Minaj made the announcement to her 87 million followers posting a promotional photo of her and Future. In the photo, Minaj is pictured rocking a short blonde bob wig with her face covered by one hand. Future is pictured supporting Minaj, one hand wrapped around her waist, while Minaj’s bare leg and her stiletto heel is shown straddling Future. Both Minaj and Future are pictured wearing elaborate and decorative garb, and Future is rocking his signature black sunglasses. Minaj posted the photo expressing her excitement over the tour in the caption, along with information on when tickets for the tour go on sale.

“I can’t wait to see you all on the NICKIHNDRXX TOUR with @future! Presale starts 6/12 at 10am local time. Public on sale 6/15.

Get more info at NickiHndrxx.com @ 12PM EST ”

The duo is set to head to all the major American cities from September through to November before heading out to make international stops in Germany, Poland, France, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The two will wrap up the tour and end things in Geneva in March 2019.

As Minaj stated in her post on Instagram, those looking to score tickets will have the opportunity to do so starting Tuesday, June 12. Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase the United States presale tickets beginning on June 12 at 10 a.m. through to June 14 at 10 p.m. local time via Citi’s Private Pass program. Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public beginning on June 15 at 10 a.m. local time on . As for Live Nation, Artist Merch, and ZEDGE pre-sales, those will begin June 14 at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. local time.

Along with announcing her tour, Minaj also announced and dropped her new single with Lil Wayne titled “Rich Sex.” Minaj posted a visual photo promoting the new song on her Instagram, just minutes after her tour announcement. Minaj was photographed again rocking a blonde bob wig, a bright red lip, exaggerated winged liner, and a black and white suspender-style bikini set that had the word “OMG” written all over it.

Minaj wasted no time and posted her third announcement for the day, teasing the second single with Ariana Grande called “Bed,” said to be out this Thursday. In the photo, both Grande and Minaj are seen posing playfully with one another in a pool. While Minaj’s eyes are closed as she leans back on Grande, Grande pouts her lips and appears to pose for an unseen cameraman.