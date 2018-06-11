Britney Spears Shows Off Toned Midriff During Romantic Miami Getaway with Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears showed off her toned abs as she danced by a pool in a cute Instagram video post she shared with her almost 20 million followers on Monday. In it, she thanked The Setai Hotel for helping her have an amazing trip to Miami Beach. She was there having a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and over the last few days she has shared some telling snaps of them. As Inquisitr reported previously, Spears and Asghari were making the most of their time together.

“Having the best time with my other half ❤️ @samasghari,” Spears writes in a post of her with Asghari. She was wearing a white crop top and shorts, looking radiant and in love. As People Magazine reports, Britney and Sam have previously sparked engagement rumors back when they were on vacation in Hawaii and Britney was seen with a diamond ring on her wedding finger. The two have been dating over a year now, after reportedly meeting on the set of Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video. They have been seen at various get-togethers with friends and at special events ever since, obviously enjoying each other’s company.

The beautiful couple has even attended music industry events together, with Asghari being her plus one at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy party last year. There’s a considerable age difference between the two, as Britney is 35 while Sam is 23 years old, but it doesn’t seem to be an obstacle for them. A source told Us Weekly that Britney is “very happy” in the relationship with her current boyfriend.

“They spend a lot of time together — cooking, working out, going on vacation or just hanging out,” the insider said. The source also shared that they believe that the singer’s last two relationships failed because she was set up with the guys involved — not ones that she dated because she had an attraction for them, so the romances fizzled. But that is definitely not the case with Asghari. This time, their coupling happened organically and it seems like Spears has finally found someone whom she genuinely likes.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Britney’s past relationships have included talent agent Jason Trawick, TV producer Charlie Ebersol, and law firm associate David Lucado. Of course, her best-known relationships have been with singer Justin Timberlake and backup dancer Kevin Federline, the latter with whom she has two children, Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline. The couple was married from October 2004 to July 2007.