Kate Hudson Wishes Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa A Happy Birthday In Sweet Instagram Post Use this headline, Add

Judging by her Instagram account, it’s clear to see that Kate Hudson is head over heels for her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

In a post last night, the soon-to-be mother of three shared a photo to honor Danny’s birthday. In the sweet picture, the lovebirds are standing in a wooded area as they share a sweet kiss. Kate is rocking a pair of brown boots, baggy floral pants, and a pink graphic tank top that she has tied at her waist. At the time of this throwback photo, Kate was rocking her signature, long blonde locks in a headband without a baby bump.

Danny kept it casual as well with tribal blue shorts, a pair of red nike sneakers, and a plain black t-shirt. Fujikawa can also be seen sporting his signature, dark beard in the adorable snapshot. Within just 13 hours of being posted, Kate’s sweet birthday tribute to Danny has already spread like wildfire with over 216,000 likes as well as 500 plus comments. Many fans were quick to comment on the couple’s beautiful relationship while countless others simply gushed at how beautiful Hudson is.

“Awww really beautiful my baby!!!!”

“So sweet!!! Happy Birthday Danny,” another fan wrote.

“Kate Hudson- most down to earth and coolest celebrity ever,” one more chimed in.

A few other fans used the comments section of the photo to point out the couple’s age difference as Hudson is 39 years old and Danny just turned 32 years old.

“Got you a young tender ronnie.”

As most of her fans know, Kate is expecting her first child, a girl, with Danny very soon. She already has a 14-year-old son named Ryder with former husband Chris Robinson and a six-year-old son named Bingham with former boyfriend Matt Bellamy of the British rock band Muse. In a video posted to her Instagram account on April 6, Kate and Danny confirmed the exciting news of their impending arrival in a pretty surprising Instagram video where they pop balloons, revealing that it’s a girl.

In another talked-about image posted to her Instagram account, Hudson rocks a teeny red bikini as she showcases her growing baby bump. In the photo, Kate lays poolside with a gold chain around her belly and a beautiful, long necklace falling down toward her belly. That photo gained Hudson a ton of attention with over 360,000 likes as well as 1,800 comments. Of course, most of her fans gushed over how amazing she looks with a bun in the oven.

“So Kate Hudson’s 39-year-old pregnant body is better than my 27 year old never had a baby body,” one fan joked.

You can follow all of Kate’s Instagram adventures here.