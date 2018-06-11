‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Marie Fires Back After Being Accused Of Ignoring Jax Taylor’s Engagement

How did Scheana Marie react to Jax's engagement?

Scheana Marie infamously failed to call Jax Taylor after his father, Ronald Cauchi, passed away at the end of last year after a battle with cancer, but did she also fail to congratulate her longtime friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star on his engagement to girlfriend Brittany Cartwright?

Over the weekend, Scheana posted an image of herself on Instagram with Peter Madrigal and was immediately accused by a fan of refraining from posting any sort of congratulatory message to Taylor and Cartwright on their big news.

“As much as I love you could you not post one Instagram post/picture congratulating @mrjaxtaylor & @brittany on their engagement?” the fan asked. “You are supposedly a good friend of theirs. That’d be the least all of expect is you being a good friend by congratulating them on a post.”

Although Scheana did not share any Instagram posts about Taylor and Cartwright’s June 7 engagement, she did include a number of moments with the couple at their engagement party on her Instagram story.

“It was all over my insta and snap stories, thank you,” she explained.

On her story, Scheana posted a number of images and video clips, including a photo of herself and Cartwright, who was showing off her Kyle Chan diamond ring. Around the same time, she shared a clip from Taylor and Cartwright’s engagement party, which took place at the couple’s West Hollywood apartment.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright became engaged on June 7 at the Neptune’s Net restaurant in Malibu, California. Hours later, Scheana Marie and their Vanderpump Rules co-stars surprised the couple with a party at their home.

As for what’s going on in Scheana’s own love life, there isn’t much of anything.

Although the longtime reality star and SUR Restaurant waitress has been spending a lot of time with Bachelor in Paradise star Robby Hayes over the past several months, and even enjoyed a trip to Hawaii with him in May, she has said on Twitter that she is currently single and not planning to involve herself in a committed relationship anytime soon.

In May, dating rumors began swirling after Scheana and her fellow reality star stepped out in Oahu, Hawaii, during what appeared to be a romantic getaway and even seemed to be holding hands. However, despite the photos that hit the web in the following days, their outing appears to be nothing more than a friendly trip.

Scheana Marie and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year in Vanderpump Rules Season 7.