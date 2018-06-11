‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her Baby Shower, Shares Pics On Instagram

The 'Fixer Upper' star is expecting her fifth child.

Since Fixer Upper has gone off the air, the Gaines family has been keeping busy. Between their Target line, their Magnolia quarterly magazine, their local Magnolia market, their restaurant, and their various book releases, the Waco, TX-based family is far from bored.

But the biggest thing that they have going on is the welcoming of their fifth child to the family, and Joanna Gaines — the matriarch of the Fixer Upper clan — shared some great photos of her baby shower this weekend on Instagram, according to the Daily Mail.

The 40-year-old, who expecting her fifth child with her husband, Chip Gaines, shared several photos on Instagram that showed off the taste that made her famous on the show.

Featuring clean lines and lots of blue and green — for the upcoming son she’s having! — Joanna looked relaxed and happy in her skin-tight black dress and chunky heels.

This celebration comes hot on the heels of the celebration of their wedding anniversary, which took place on the previous Thursday.

On that day, Joanna took to Instagram to share a classic photo of her and Chip on the day they got married 15 years ago and wished him all the love and the best for the “next 50 years.”

Previously, Joanna had said that the fifth child was far from planned — “he was a total surprise!” — she said on the Today Show.

But despite the countless clamoring requests from fans, Joanna Gaines made clear that she has no intention of returning to Fixer Upper or any other home improvement store, choosing instead to focus on their various flourishing businesses in the area and raising their five children.

In addition to their upcoming newborn, Chip and Joanna are parents to two boys — Drake and Duke — and to two girls — Ella and Emmy.

Joanna also released a new cookbook and said that being a mother to four — going on five — children is what inspired her to put her culinary skills to the test. She said that even though she’s better off than most, being a mother to so many children required her to learn how to stretch her budget as much as she could, in addition to getting only locally sourced goods and learning the art of portion control.

She hoped that she could also pass on some of her favorite recipes from her new restaurant to her readers as well.

We wish the Fixer Upper couple all the best with their new bundle of joy!