‘Southern Charm’ Stars Kathryn Dennis And Shep Rose Like Tweets From Fans Suggesting They Should Be A Couple

Recent twitter activity from Kathryn and Shep has some fans wondering if romance is brewing.

The current season of Bravo’s Southern Charm has some fans wishing and hoping for a new relationship among two cast members. Kathryn Dennis and Shepard “Shep” Rose’s friendship evolved this season and seemed quite flirty to fans watching through their television sets. Now the two friends are responding to these tweets, causing more confusion about their relationship.

Recent episodes showed Kathryn and Shep forming a deeper bond in their friendship. Kathryn brought Shep homemade chicken noodle soup when he was sick, and also took him in for knee surgery and was his ride home on the show’s latest episode. There were lots of cute exchanges and glances between the two friends, which has caused many fans to hope something was brewing.

After the past several episodes, Southern Charm fans took to Twitter to express their wish for a romantic relationship between Kathryn and Shep. Those tweets could have gotten lost in the Southern Charm hashtag shuffle, but many gained popularity after Kathryn and Shep began liking several of them.

“Omg @ShepRose and @KathrynDennis are sooooo cute together! I love them together. Make it work! #southerncharm,” one fan tweeted which was subsequently liked by Kathryn and Shep.

“@ShepRose @KathrynDennis such a cute couple…Shep you look like you’re at your happiest moment with Kathryn! @Bravotv #southerncharm,” was another tweet Kathryn and Shep also liked.

Shep liked several other tweets regarding his relationship with Kathryn from fans.

“Y’all are [fire emoji] together. I won’t cancel my cable simply because of Southern Charm. This season is so good I watch every episode twice. @KathrynDennis,” he liked from one tweeter.

The Bravolebrities liked dozens of tweets from fans about their friendship and the hope for a future love story, but there have been no rumors or rumblings about anything officially going on between the two presently.

Kathryn’s most recently liked tweet may have put a damper in fans hopes, however. Shep had tweeted about loving soup regarding the bowl Kathryn had brought to his house, to which a fan replied that they should just stay friends.

“Stay friends, you have a real fear of commitment, it would be a shame to ruin a lovely friendship,” the fan tweeted.

Kathryn’s like of the “stay friends” tweet might mean fans won’t be seeing a blossoming romance between the two any time soon.

But not all Southern Charm fans are hoping for a deeper connection between Kathryn and Shep, as some have their sights on Craig Conover for the redheaded beauty. On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, a viewer poll asked if Craig and Kathryn should get together, to which 50 percent responded yes, and percent 50 responded no.

To see how things pan out between Kathryn and Shep, watch Southern Charm on Bravo every Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST.