Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe’s Kids Graduate, Look All Grown Up In New Post

It’s a double celebration as the 'Legally Blonde' mom's kids, Deacon and Ava, graduate.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe have a lot to celebrate. The Cruel Intentions stars’ two oldest kids marked major milestones over the weekend. Witherspoon, who was married to Phillippe from 1999 to 2007, posted news of their mutual kids’ graduations to her Instagram story. And based on the pics, it was a real Southern celebration.

“Graduation day!” Witherspoon captioned a photo of a pitcher of pink lemonade with the words “Cheers Y’all!” written on it. The pitcher is from Reese’s popular Draper James line, the lifestyle brand she debuted in 2015 as a nod to her Southern upbringing.

The actress’s Instagram story also included a pic of a crudités platter with dip (healthy grad party munchies, no doubt) as well as video of the guests of honor, Reese’s graduates, 18-year-old Ava and 14-year-old Deacon, as they tossed their graduation caps to commemorate their high school and junior high graduations, respectively.

A supersized banner that says “You did it!” can be seen in the background of the kids’ cap toss, and Reese captioned the Boomerang loop with “Congratulations!”

Longtime fans of the star may recall that in Reese Witherspoon’s breakout 2001 film, Legally Blonde, her character Elle Woods yelled “We did it!” at the end of her commencement speech as she graduated from Harvard Law School.

What, like it's hard? Smart and blonde clearly runs in @RWitherspoon's family as she celebrates her kids' graduation in #LegallyBlonde style! https://t.co/8V7ZdDYPZ6 pic.twitter.com/fmhcjLQlrn — Access (@accessonline) June 11, 2018

In addition to proud mom Reese Witherspoon’s peppy post, Ava Phillippe marked her graduation by sharing a photo of what she looked like when she started her senior year of high school last fall. In the throwback photo, Ava looks exactly like her movie star mom, with the exception of the pink hair!

“I graduated high school! (here’s what I looked like at the beginning of it),” Ava captioned the snap.

Reese Witherspoon is currently married to talent agent Jim Toth and they share a five-year-old son, Tennessee. Ryan Phillippe also has another daughter from his relationship with actress Alexis Knapp. It is unclear from Reese’s Instagram story if her kids’ father joined in for the graduation festivities at her house.

Either way, the busy mom of three seems to love graduation season, even if her kids aren’t the graduates. Reese Witherspoon recently shared Instagram photos of graduation caps that are decorated with quotes from her signature film Legally Blonde. Reese, who recently announced that a third Legally Blonde movie is in the works, noted that her character Elle Woods’ quotes, like “What, like it’s hard?” are still “going strong during grad season!”