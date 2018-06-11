‘Little People, Big World’ Sets A Record For Most Episodes Ever Filmed By A Family

'Little People, Big World' has released over 307 episodes, earning the show a Guinness World Record.

The Roloff family made history by breaking a Guinness World Record for “The Most Episodes of a Family-Focused Television Show.” The award was given based on the 298 episodes of Little People, Big World that had aired by June 27, 2017. However, the number of episodes is already more than 307 as of now, according to People. Amy Roloff expressed her gratitude to the fans.

“I could not have imagined 15 years 13 seasons later that we filmed Little People, Big World. Not only has it impacted my life and my family but so many others as well. I’ve been inspired by all of the wonderful people I’ve met along the way around the country and the opportunities I’ve had. A big heart felt thank you to all of you that have watched, supported and encouraged us along the way!”

Other widely popular shows based on families are far from reaching the Roloff’s record. For example, Keeping Up with the Kardashians has about 212 episodes. And 19 Kids and Counting? They only reached 227 episodes before it was canceled, reported In Touch Weekly.

It’s hard to know how much longer Little People, Big World will continue to air. One thing that seems to be certain, however, is that things will be changing. Ever since Amy and Matt divorced, the two have been living in separate spaces. Matt is reportedly moving to Arizona, and Amy is considering selling the family farm and moving to a new home of her own.

For fans, it’s not entirely surprising to hear that Amy may be selling the beloved farm. For almost two years after the divorce was finalized, Matt lived in a different building on a farm, but he’s reportedly decided to move to Arizona with his girlfriend Caryn. Meanwhile, Amy also has a new boyfriend, Chris. But that doesn’t mean things are easy. Amy said that “This will be the first time that we don’t celebrate Father’s Day together. You know, Matt and I have two different worlds, so it’s just hard,” detailed People.

Although Amy and Matt continue to work as business partners, even Amy wonders, “I don’t think either one of us knows how much longer we can keep this up… Like, what is the long-term plan?”

For Matt, long-term plans may even include politics, as he recently said that “a legislator here [in Oregon] – thinks I’ll be a good candidate to run for state senator… It’s something I’m thinking about. It’s a big honor.”