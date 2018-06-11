Meghan Markle’s Bestie, Priyanka Chopra, Has Made It Official With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been rumored to be dating for a while.

For months, Meghan Markle’s bestie, Priyanka Chopra, has been rumored to be dating former Jonas Brothers star-turned-actor Nick Jonas. And while there were certainly all types of innuendos going on — from Instagram comments to attending last year’s Met Gala together — there was nothing that was ever made “officially official” by the duo.

That all changed this weekend, however, when the Daily Mail reported that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their relationship “officially official” by attending a wedding together.

The duo was snapped at a wedding of an extended Jonas family member, and reports from the scene suggest that Priyanka met the whole Jonas mishpoche.

The duo even went so far as to wear complimentary clothes — Nick Jonas wore a tailored bright blue suit, paired with a crisp white shirt and white shoes with no socks. Priyanka Chopra, for her part, wore a light-yellow wrap dress with matching yellow high heeled shoes.

The Indian actress brought a gift to the Atlantic City wedding, where Jonas cousin Rachel Tamburelli got married as fellow Jonas brother, Kevin, served as a groomsman for the happy couple.

It was a full family affair at the wedding, as Kevin’s wife Danielle served as a bridesmaid and Kevin and Danielle’s daughter served as a flower girl.

The wedding continued on the next day, and Priyanka Chopra was snapped yet again enjoying the festivities. This time around, she donned a short floral white dress and let her hair fly loose in the wind, and all in attendance reported that she was “relaxed and happy.”

This, then, marks the first “official” outing of the couple, even though they’ve thrown several hints about their dating status on social media. In addition to leaving each other cute comments on Instagram, they’d been seen around Los Angeles going on dinner dates, and they even went to see Beauty and the Beast Live at the Hollywood Bowl together.

Initially, however, the duo denied that they were a couple. When the Quantico actress went on Jimmy Kimmel Live last year, she told the host that she attended the Met Gala with Nick Jonas because “they were both wearing Ralph Lauren,” so they decided to just have fun together.

This is the second “big name” wedding that the actress attended — last month, as many know, she attended the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of Windsor.

It looks like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are very happy together, indeed!