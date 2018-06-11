Shannon Beador Is Focused On Weight Loss Ahead Of The ‘RHOC’ Premiere, See Her Latest Photos

Shannon Beador is focused on her revenge body after splitting from David Beador at the end of 'RHOC' Season 12.

Shannon Beador has been open with the fact that she’s not a huge fan of working out but despite that, she’s dedicated to staying fit and continues to showcase her weight loss progress on Instagram.

Just one day before Bravo TV released the premiere date and trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13, Beador took to her Instagram page and shared a video of herself working out with her trainer and her dog, a golden retriever named Archie.

“Another day, another walk up the hill with Archie and @stevenmichaelfit! Didn’t want to do it but have to stay motivated!” she wrote.

Beador began working out and attempting to lose weight after admittedly putting on 40 pounds after filming the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County years ago amid marital troubles with David Beador. As some may recall, Vicki Gunvalson was initially blamed for the weight gain after she claimed Beador had confided in her that her husband had been abusive.

While it is unclear how much weight Beador has lost in recent months, her face seems to be slimmed down in recent photos and her body appeared to be more slender in her new photos, as well.

In addition to her new body, Shannon Beador also has a new man. However, it doesn’t appear that her boyfriend Alex will be featured on the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Instead, the reality star and mother of three will be seen going on at least one blind date with another man when the show returns next month.

On Instagram last month, Beador posted her first photo with boyfriend Alex while attending a Poison concert in Irvine, California. At the time, the couple was seen spending time at the event with another couple and posed for a photo with lead singer Brett Michael. Since then, Beador has kept Alex completely off her page.

As for Beador’s ex, David Beador, he went public with girlfriend Lesley Cooke months ago on social media but because he was facing a ton of backlash on social media in regard to the new relationship and his messy split from Beador, he ultimately chose to delete his Instagram account as his girlfriend made her account private.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.