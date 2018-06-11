It’s Official! Bravo TV Confirms ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13 Premiere Date

The series returns next month!

Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Kelly Dodd are headed back to Bravo TV for the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County next month.

Ahead of tonight’s special, The Real Housewives of Orange County: How They Got Here, Bravo TV officially updated their show’s official website with a premiere date of July 16 for the series’ upcoming season. Unfortunately, the highly anticipated trailer for Season 13 has not yet been released.

Instead, the show’s page is packed full of cast updates from recent weeks, including the birth of Meghan King Edmonds’ twin boys and the recent high school graduation of Tamra Judge’s son Spencer.

As fans may have seen, rumors began swirling at the end of last month that claimed Bravo TV would announce the premiere date and release the trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 by the end of May. However, May came and went with no premiere date and no trailer. Weeks later, on the heels of the confirmation of the July 16 premiere date, fans will likely be treated soon to the first look at the new season.

Although it is not clear when Bravo TV intends to share the trailer, many have suspected it will seen during tonight’s How They Got Here episode.

Following filming on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 last year, three of the show’s seven housewives announced they were leaving their full-time roles ahead of production on Season 13.

First, it was Meghan King Edmonds who confirmed she would be leaving the show and focusing on her growing family after being seen on just three seasons. Then, weeks later, Lydia McLaughlin and Peggy Sulahian left the show. As fans well know, Sulahian was brought to the show for the first time during Season 12 while McLaughlin had first appeared on the series’ eighth season.

Ever since the three ladies announced they would not be back, rumors have been swirling in regard to who will replace them on Season 13. For example, in March, Radar Online revealed that Emily Moore Simpson had been brought to the cast months ago and was getting along great with Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador. The outlet also noted that Moore Simpson would allegedly be featured on Season 13 in a full-time role.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 premieres on Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and How They Got Here airs tonight, June 11 at 9 p.m.