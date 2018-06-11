‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Shares Adorable Photo Of Growing Granddaughter, Ava, Before Dinner Date

Fans cannot believe how much Tamra Judge’s granddaughter is growing!

In a recent post on her Instagram account, the 50-year-old shared an adorable photo and video of her son Ryan Vieth’s daughter, AvaRyan. In the picture, Ava can be seen posing for the camera with a huge, goofy smile on her face. The tot wears her blonde hair down with an adorable yellow shirt that reads, “when I grow up, I want to be me.” She completes the sweet look with a pair of green floral shorts and little pink sneakers.

When fans scroll to the right, they’re also treated to a video of the youngster sitting next to Tamra’s daughter, Sophia, at dinner. The trio appear to be at a sushi place as there are chopsticks and wasabi on the table. In the video, Sophia adorably bonds with her niece as the pair are entertained by a plastic cup at the table.

Not surprisingly, Tamra’s army of 1.3 million plus followers went crazy over the reality star’s latest post, giving it over 22,000 likes in addition to 360 plus comments. Many fans were quick to chime in on how adorable Tamra’s only grandchild is while countless others confessed that they cannot wait for the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Orange County.

“When did she get so big??? She’s beautiful! I know you are so proud!! Love seeing your love for her!”

“WOW she’s growing like a weed. So darn cute. Gonna be a stunner like g-ma,” another fan gushed.

Over the weekend, Judge had a lot to celebrate as she shared that her son Spencer had graduated high school. As the Inquisitr reported, the mother of four shared two posts of her son on his graduation day. The first post showed an up-close photo of Spencer with an adorable caption.

“My tall handsome, smart, shy, kind hearted, loving son Spencer graduates today & turns 18 (June 14). I can’t stop crying and wondering HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE? I love him so much. I know life has so many wonderful things in store for you! Congratulations son.”

Another photo from the weekend was also posted to Tamra’s Instagram account. In that particular image, Spencer can be seen walking in his cap and gown while holding hands with what appears to be his girlfriend, Monica. Judging from the picture, it appears that it was taken shortly after the pair graduated and were walking out of the ceremony.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns this summer on Bravo.