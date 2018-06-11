Paris Jackson Teases Sexy Pink Thong While Getting New Tattoo In Wake Of Reported Split From Cara Delevingne

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson is getting more ink and she shared a sexy in-process shot with her Instagram followers.

Paris Jackson reportedly split from model Cara Delevingne last month, but she seems focused on moving forward and staying healthy. The 20-year-old daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson has decided to add a new tattoo to her collection and she’s sharing some sexy shots with her Instagram followers as the piece is being done.

As Hollywood Life details, Paris Jackson has been sharing a lot of updates with her social media followers in recent days. Her latest Instagram post shows her getting a new tattoo, and she is getting it in a spot that facilitated a rather sexy shot. Jackson posted a couple of photos showing her on her side on a table as a tattoo artist worked on a new design on her hip. Paris had her leggings lowered just enough to share a glimpse of her fit figure and lacy pink thong and her followers are anxious to see the finished product.

This new tattoo is just the latest piece of body art for Jackson, who already has dozens of tattoos covering her body. People reported a few months back that Paris already has more than 50 tattoos, including ones honoring musicians like Prince, John Lennon, and David Bowie. Jackson has also incorporated artwork honoring her father and she’s previously opened up about how all of the art means something to her.

“I don’t see a dark past anymore. My scars and past of self-hatred have been covered by loving marks, creativity, ingenuity. and depth. Sure I will always carry my past with me, but I see ink as a way of changing for the better, always improving. They represent strength for me. I look back at my old self and then I look in the mirror, and I see a fighter looking back at me.”

Those who have followed Jackson over the years know that she went through some immense struggles after her father Michael’s death. She attempted suicide five years ago and recently posted a video about the anniversary of that incident.

Paris is, by far, the most visible of Michael’s three children. She has two brothers who tend to live a more low-key life, but the 20-year-old has come to embrace the public life and the headlines that go with it. Jackson was rumored to be dating model Cara Delevingne, but reports from the Sun indicate that they went their separate ways last month. Sources say that Paris and Cara remain friendly, but that they realized that neither was invested in making their relationship serious.

What is Paris Jackson’s latest tattoo and what does it symbolize for her? Chances are that she’ll be sharing more photos and details soon and her followers know that she’ll keep shaking things up as she moves forward.