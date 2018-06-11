Dana White Says Brock Lesnar & Jon Jones Both ‘Very Interested’ In UFC Superfight

Can this match-up happen, despite lingering issues for both fighters?

Dana White, the current President of the UFC, says that he believes Brock Lesnar’s contract with the WWE is up at the end of the summer and he “knows” Brock wants to ready himself for another UFC fight.

TMZ reported that White is already looking for an opponent to match Lesnar up with and he believes Jon Jones is the fighter for the job.

“Jon Jones is very interested in Brock Lesnar and Brock is very interested in Jon Jones,” White told TMZ Sports.

Lesnar is a WWE performer-turned-fighter. The former UFC heavyweight champion hasn’t fought since 2016, a UFC 200 victory over Mark Hunt that was later changed to a no-contest by the appropriate governing body. Soon after, the popular pro wrestler was hit with a $250,000 fine after he failed drug tests for banned substances in December of 2016. According to The Los Angeles Times, the Nevada State Athletic Commission slapped Lesnar with the penalty, adding a one-year suspension. The athlete tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene, an estrogen blocker.

Jones’ license to fight was revoked by the California State Athletic Commission after he tested positive during a urine test for the steroid Turinabol prior to his fight against Daniel Cormier in July 2017. Sporting News reported the test was taken before the fight but did not come back until after he knocked out Cormier in the third round.

As MMA writer Ariel Helwani stated on Twitter in February of 2018, “The California State Athletic Commission votes to revoke Jon Jones’ license and fine him $205,000 (40% of his disclosed purse for the second Cormier fight, plus additional $5k). He now has to go through USADA. He could re-apply for a license in March 2019. CSAC can deny that application if they see fit. And if USADA gives him a longer suspension he won’t be able to reapply until that suspension has been completed. He can reapply in August 2018, but again, CSAC won’t accept an application until his USADA hearing is complete and he serves whatever punishment USADA gives him. That could very well go past Aug. 2018. Unclear what USADA will give him at this time.”

Jones also tested positive prior to a canceled fight with Cormier at UFC 200, and again after traces of cocaine were found in his system in 2015 prior to UFC 182.

Jones is currently suspended for failing a drug test surrounding his 2017 fight against Daniel Cormier. The suspension is maintained until the USADA (United States Anti Doping Agency) makes an official ruling in the case, something that can happen very soon according to White.

“I’ll end up figuring that out in the next month,” White said. “I don’t know how that’s gonna play out. That’s up to USADA.”