‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, June 12: Brittany Returns And Nick Becomes Victor 2.0

Nick risks becoming all the things he hates in order to take down Victor in the custody battle for Christian.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, June 12 bring heartfelt reunions, a quest for answers, and a family at odds as people in Genoa City work to get what they want as summer rapidly approaches.

Jack (Peter Bergman) turns his efforts to learning the truth about his paternity, according to She Knows Soaps. Ever since he found out John Abbott isn’t his biological father, Jack’s been searching for answers. He’s tried to get the details out of Dina (Marla Adams), but his mom’s illness (or her embarrassment) is keeping that information locked away.

It looks like Neil (Kristoff St. John) finds a clue that could help Jack get the information he so desperately wants to know. However, he might need to be careful what he wishes for because there’s a strong possibility that the identity of Jack’s father will send him spiraling even further down.

Brittany (Lauren Woodland) returns to Genoa City to represent Nick (Joshua Morrow) in the custody battle for Christian. Neither Nick nor Victor (Eric Braeden) plan to budge on the issue. Although Michael (Christian LeBlanc) suggested mediation, things turn incredibly nasty when Nick admits he wants to punish Victor and he threatens to take away every single thing his father ever loved.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At This Week: Abby faces the truth about Arturo. Devon and Hilary celebrate their reunion. Jack makes a surprising discovery. Michael and Brittany prepare for battle. #YR pic.twitter.com/4QareufrbN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 11, 2018

Nick seems in danger of becoming Victor 2.0 to defeat his dad in this custody battle. If that happens, then Nick might just look up when it’s all over and realize he’s become everything that he hates. That could cause a crisis of identity from which Nick may never return. Will this custody battle end up tearing the Newman family apart again?

Finally, Summer (Hunter King) makes nice with Kyle (Michael Mealor). They were a hot item, and then they thought they were related for a while (long story). Ultimately, things ended up ending badly, and it’s clear that Kyle still has bad feelings over the whole thing.

Now Summer is back in town, and she’s stirring up trouble. Kyle seems to be buddies with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) who has no love lost for Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) daughter, and the two recently glared daggers at her and appreciated her untimely arrest. However, now that Summer tries to bury the hatchet with Kyle, perhaps something will grow stronger between them. That is unless Summer succeeds in seducing her mother’s boyfriend, Billy (Jason Thompson), in which case Kyle could end up with his heart in shreds and animosity towards his uncle.

Tune in to watch The Young and the Restless tomorrow on CBS or POP to see how these spoilers play out in the storylines.