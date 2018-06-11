Will Stassi Schroeder’s Boyfriend Beau Clark Be Featured On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7?

There may be good reason to think Beau Clark has joined the 'Vanderpump Rules' cast.

Stassi Schroeder began dating Beau Clark at the end of production on Vanderpump Rules Season 6 and as the cast begins filming Season 7, fans are wondering if their relationship will be featured when the show returns to Bravo TV at the end of this year.

While fans may have to wait to find out for sure if Clark has been added to the reality show’s cast, there is certainly plenty of reason to believe that Clark will be seen alongside his girlfriend on Season 7. In fact, a recent Instagram photo may prove that he’s already filmed scenes for the new installment.

On Sunday, June 10, Schroeder posted a photo of herself and Clark at SUR Restaurant, where they were celebrating the Los Angeles Pride Festival with their co-stars.

“Happy pride, b***hes!!!!” Schroeder wrote in the photo’s caption.

In the image, Schroeder and Clark were seen showing off their 1908s attire as they stood in the doorway of the back entrance of SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is based. In other photos, cast members were seen enjoying even more celebrations for Pride at PUMP Restaurant, which is just a short walk down the street in West Hollywood, California.

Filming on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules began at the end of last month.

Happy pride, bitches!!!! ???? A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Jun 10, 2018 at 1:39pm PDT

In the comments section of the photo above, fans shared a number of messages suggesting that Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark should follow in the footsteps of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright and get engaged. While fans were skeptical for years about Schroeder’s past relationship with Patrick Meagher, who she dated on and off for four years, they believe she is truly happy with Clark and hope to soon see her take the next step with him.

Although an engagement may not be coming soon, Schroeder and Clark seem to be having a great time together as they get to know one another more and more. In fact, the couple shared a bevy of photos and video clips during their recent weeks-long trip to Europe in which they showcased their happiness to their followers on Instagram.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may know, Schroeder was introduced to Clark at the end of last year by her longtime friends Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney. So, when it comes to the possibility that Clark will join the show, it would likely be a very fluid addition for the series because of his friendships with other members of the cast.