Khloe Kardashian Praised For Opening Up About Breastfeeding

Since she is on a reality show, Khloe Kardashian is usually very candid about most aspects of her life, including breastfeeding.

On her popular Twitter account, Kardashian recently opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding. It all began when a fan thanked the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for revealing that she supplements with formula on her app.

“Mad respect to @khloekardashian for opening up about supplementing with formula. i had to do that when i went back to work, and i was so embarrassed that i couldn’t produce enough because i was away from jackson. fed is best,” fan Amber Keimig tweeted.

Luckily for her, Kardashian caught wind of the tweet and directly replied to it.

“Mommy shaming is real! But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breast feed only and it wasn’t working for me. I feel fortunate that I am able to still breast-feed but with the help of formula. Breast-feeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.”

Many of Kardashian’s army of followers saw that Khloe had replied and they immediately took to the Twitter thread, giving it over 241 retweets as well as 9,000-plus likes. Of course, other fans also commented on the thread, with most thanking Khloe for being so open and honest throughout her motherhood journey.

Back in March, before the birth of her baby daughter, People reported that Khloe opened up about breastfeeding, claiming that she was nervous about it. When the reality star shared a sexy photo of herself and boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, one fan joked on the post, writing that once she begins to breastfeed, she’s not going to want to see those boobs anymore. But the fan also reminded Khloe that breastfeeding is a great bonding experience for the mother and child. Khloe responded to the fan, saying that she was nervous about the whole thing.

“Oh my gosh lol I’m nervous about breastfeeding. I hear crazy things but I’ll fight through it and love it,” Kardashian replied.

